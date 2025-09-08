Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for September 8

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Mon, 8/09/2025 - 15:55
    Does rate of Ethereum (ETH) have enough strength for test of $4,400 zone?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Most of the coins have returned to the green zone on the first day of the week, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    ETH chart by CoinStats

    ETH/USD

    The price of Ethereum (ETH) has risen by almost 1% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of ETH is approaching the local resistance of $4,362. If its breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $4,400 zone shortly.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the price of the chief altcoin is going up against falling volume. 

    If the daily candle closes with no long, the upward move is likely to continue to the $4,400-$4,500 range until the end of the week.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of ETH is far from the support and resistance levels. The volume is going down, which means that neither buyers nor sellers have accumulated enough energy for a sharp move.

    Ethereum is trading at $4,354 at press time.

    #Ethereum Price Prediction
