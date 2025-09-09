Massive 300 Million XRP Injection, Bitcoin's 'Quantum Hack' Theory, Shiba Inu (SHIB) 2025 Breakout Setup: Crypto News Digest

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP exchange reserves jump by 300 million tokens in 24 hours

XRP is back in the news after 300 million tokens, worth almost $885 million, were moved into crypto exchanges in just 24 hours. The surge lifted exchange reserves above $10.3 billion and set the stage for what may be a major price swing for the popular cryptocurrency.

Scale of inflows: 300,000,000 XRP entered exchanges in 24 hours, raising liquidity to multi-month highs.

Price reaction: XRP rebounded from $2.77 to $2.95 but has yet to break the $3.07 resistance.

Risk ahead: Extra supply on exchanges could tilt the balance toward selling pressure.

XRP's position at the moment is tricky, to say the least. On the one hand, bouncing back from $2.77 and holding the 100-day EMA suggests that bulls are still in charge. But if there is fresh supply coming into exchanges, it might increase the risk of sell pressure if whales decide to offload.

What to watch out for next is the $3.07 barrier, which lines up with the 50-day EMA. Should it break, the path toward the $3.30-$3.50 region will open, and that is where selling picked up during previous rallies. If XRP does not clear that line, though, it risks falling back to $2.77, with the 200-day EMA at $2.53 acting as a deeper support "cushion."

For now, with relative strength holding near the midline and trading volumes low, the market is waiting for confirmation of direction. It is pretty likely that there will be some volatility, but the endgame will depend on whether the reserves are used to aggressively sell or to keep as strategic liquidity.

Bitcoin faces "quantum threat" again, but it's still only theory

The "FUD of the week" award goes to Josh Mandell, a former Wall Street trader, who caused a big stir in the crypto community, by saying that quantum computing is already being used to steal coins from old Bitcoin wallets.

Mandell’s claim: Quantum tech has apparently let a "big player" drain some long-dormant wallets.

Community reaction: Bitcoin analysts dismissed the idea as unrealistic and mocked the theory online.

Reality check: Breaking Bitcoin security still requires technology decades away.

What happened is that Mandell argued on X that stolen Bitcoin is being quietly accumulated off-market, with on-chain analysis as the only safeguard. However, experts immediately pushed back, stressing that the millions of qubits needed to break Bitcoin simply do not exist today.

In particular, security researchers like Harry Beckwith and Matthew Pines labeled the suggestion false, while other commentators openly ridiculed it.

There are some concerns in place as quantum computing is advancing — Microsoft and Google recently unveiled new chips — but specialists agree it will take decades before such machines could threaten Bitcoin’s encryption.

Some, like cypherpunk Jameson Lopp, still urge long-term preparation in case quantum attacks become feasible, but even he points to the distant horizon, not the present. For now, Bitcoin’s cryptography remains safe, according to common knowledge.

Shiba Inu's (SHIB) 2025 breakout setup comes into focus

Being the biggest meme coin on Ethereum means always headlining the news, and Shiba Inu (SHIB) delivers. In today's digest, the highlight is the fact that the meme cryptocurrency's price is tightening inside a symmetrical triangle pattern, preparing for one of its biggest moves of the year.

Key resistance: The upside targets are defined by $0.00001297 (100-day EMA) and $0.00001388 (200-day EMA).

Support levels: The base is still at $0.00001200, but if SHIB loses that, it could be exposed to $0.00001150 and $0.00000950.

Indicators: The RSI is at 47 and falling, and there has been a bit of indecision before a breakout.

The way things are set up right now puts SHIB in a bit of a tricky position, just like XRP. The bullish scenario is that a breakout above $0.00001297 backed by strong volume drives Shiba Inu toward $0.00001450-$0.00001500, the same region where sellers capped the July rally. Clearing that ceiling shifts the broader picture back toward bullish control for the Shiba Inu coin.

Failure to defend $0.00001200, however, turns the structure bearish, exposing $0.00001150 per SHIB as the next stop and reopening the path down to $0.00000950, last touched in early summer. With RSI neutral and volume thinning, the pattern is nearly at its peak, and the outcome promises to be SHIB’s most significant move of 2025. Call it the potential Breakout of the Year.