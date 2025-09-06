Advertisement
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for September 6

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sat, 6/09/2025 - 13:59
    How big is chance to see Cardano (ADA) test $1 mark soon?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Even though some coins are in the green zone, the market is mainly controlled by sellers today, according to CoinStats.

    ADA chart by CoinStats

    ADA/USD

    The rate of Cardano (ADA) has declined by 1% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of ADA is looking bearish as it is near the local support of $0.8203. If a breakout happens, the decline is likely to continue to the $0.8150 mark.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the picture is neutral as neither bulls nor bears are controlling the situation on the market.

    Thus, the volume is low, which means increased volatility is unlikely to happen over the next few days.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of ADA is far from the key levels. In this case, one should focus on the vital zone of $1. While the price is below that mark, traders may see a correction. However, if the weekly candle closes above $1, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the $1.1-$1.20 zone.

    ADA is trading at $0.8255 at press time.

    #Cardano Price Prediction
