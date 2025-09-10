Bitcoiners Hyping Up Apple's Brand-New iPhone

Advertisement

The Bitcoin community is ecstatic about the release of Apple's new iPhone 17 Pro line, which includes the "cosmic orange" finish for the first time.

Orange has become increasingly popular with fashion runways and pop culture figures throughout 2025, which is why it is not entirely surprising that Apple has opted for this color.

The official X account of the Coinbase exchange has posted that Apple has announced a new phone in "Bitcoin orange."

The color orange has long been associated with Bitcoin since the introduction of the cryptocurrency's logo by early community members.

Apple really announced an iPhone in Bitcoin orange. Nice. pic.twitter.com/nqgeOra2Lr — Coinbase 🛡️ (@coinbase) September 9, 2025

No black color

On top of orange, the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will be offered in deep blue and silver.

Notably, the new models will not be offered in black, which was a huge surprise for some enthusiasts. Earlier leaks initially suggested that iPhone buyers would have such an option.

At the same time, Apple's ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air will be offered in the professional-looking black color on top of weight, light-blue and beige.

Bitcoin price growth

The prices of iPhones have dramatically decreased in Bitcoin (BTC). Back in 2011, one would have had to pay 162.25 BTC for an iPhone 4S. At current prices, that iPhone would be worth $18.1 million. For comparison, a used iPhone 4S is now being sold for roughly $30 on eBay.

For comparison, iPhone 5S, which came out in 2013, was worth 5.05 BTC. Starting from iPhone 8, which came out in 2018, Bitcoin users would be expected to pay only a fraction of the coin. Now, Apple's brand-new iPhone 17 is worth only 0.007 BTC.