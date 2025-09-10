Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoiners Hyping Up Apple's Brand-New iPhone

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 10/09/2025 - 6:09
    The Bitcoin community is celebrating the release of a new iPhone Pro line in orange
    Advertisement
    Bitcoiners Hyping Up Apple's Brand-New iPhone
    Cover image via commons.wikimedia.org
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    The Bitcoin community is ecstatic about the release of Apple's new iPhone 17 Pro line, which includes the "cosmic orange" finish for the first time.  

    Orange has become increasingly popular with fashion runways and pop culture figures throughout 2025, which is why it is not entirely surprising that Apple has opted for this color. 

    The official X account of the Coinbase exchange has posted that Apple has announced a new phone in "Bitcoin orange."

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoiners Hyping Up Apple's Brand-New iPhone
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP: $3 Too Early, SHIB Bull Run to Start at $0.000013? Ethereum Dominance Back at $4,350
    Breaking: Major DOGE ETF Delayed, But Upcoming Launch Keeps Meme Coin in Green Territory
    Massive 300 Million XRP Injection, Bitcoin's 'Quantum Hack' Theory, Shiba Inu (SHIB) 2025 Breakout Setup: Crypto News Digest

    The color orange has long been associated with Bitcoin since the introduction of the cryptocurrency's logo by early community members. 

    Advertisement

    No black color 

    On top of orange, the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will be offered in deep blue and silver. 

    Notably, the new models will not be offered in black, which was a huge surprise for some enthusiasts. Earlier leaks initially suggested that iPhone buyers would have such an option. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 08/22/2025 - 08:31
    Apple Fixes Critical Vulnerability That Put Your Crypto in Danger
    ByArman Shirinyan

    At the same time, Apple's ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air will be offered in the professional-looking black color on top of weight, light-blue and beige. 

    Bitcoin price growth 

    The prices of iPhones have dramatically decreased in Bitcoin (BTC). Back in 2011, one would have had to pay 162.25 BTC for an iPhone 4S. At current prices, that iPhone would be worth $18.1 million. For comparison, a used iPhone 4S is now being sold for roughly $30 on eBay. 

    For comparison, iPhone 5S, which came out in 2013, was worth 5.05 BTC. Starting from iPhone 8, which came out in 2018, Bitcoin users would be expected to pay only a fraction of the coin. Now, Apple's brand-new iPhone  17 is worth only 0.007 BTC. 

    #Bitcoin News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto Market ReviewPrice Analysis
    Sep 10, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP: $3 Too Early, SHIB Bull Run to Start at $0.000013? Ethereum Dominance Back at $4,350
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Sep 9, 2025 - 20:38
    Breaking: Major DOGE ETF Delayed, But Upcoming Launch Keeps Meme Coin in Green Territory
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MemeCore Launches Layer 1 Blockchain to Structure the Meme Coin Economy
    CYSEC GLOBAL Returns with Its 17th Global Edition of CYSEC UAE to Strengthen the Nation’s Cyber Resilience
    House of Doge and Bitstamp by Robinhood Announce Strategic Partnership For NYSE:ZONE Treasury
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 10, 2025 - 6:09
    Bitcoiners Hyping Up Apple's Brand-New iPhone
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, Crypto Market Review, Price Analysis
    Sep 10, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP: $3 Too Early, SHIB Bull Run to Start at $0.000013? Ethereum Dominance Back at $4,350
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 9, 2025 - 20:38
    Breaking: Major DOGE ETF Delayed, But Upcoming Launch Keeps Meme Coin in Green Territory
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all