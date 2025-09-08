DOGE Price Prediction for September 8

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A new week has begun with the bounce back of the market, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

DOGE is one of the biggest gainers today, rising by 7.6%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE has fixed above the local resistance of $0.2350. If bulls can hold the gained initiative and the bar closes around that mark or above, growth is likely to continue to the $0.24 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the price of the meme coin is going up after yesterday's bullish closure.

If the situation does not change by the end of the day, one can expect a test of the resistance shortly.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, buyers are also more powerful than sellers. However, one should focus on the candle's closure in terms of the $0.2485 level. If it breaks out, growth is likely to continue to the $0.26-$0.28 range.

DOGE is trading at $0.2388 at press time.