Advertisement
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Prediction for September 8

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Mon, 8/09/2025 - 15:03
    Can rate of DOGE get to $0.25 mark this week?
    Advertisement
    DOGE Price Prediction for September 8
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    A new week has begun with the bounce back of the market, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    DOGE/USD

    DOGE is one of the biggest gainers today, rising by 7.6%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE has fixed above the local resistance of $0.2350. If bulls can hold the gained initiative and the bar closes around that mark or above, growth is likely to continue to the $0.24 zone.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the price of the meme coin is going up after yesterday's bullish closure.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 09/06/2025 - 15:30
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 6
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    If the situation does not change by the end of the day, one can expect a test of the resistance shortly.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, buyers are also more powerful than sellers. However, one should focus on the candle's closure in terms of the $0.2485 level. If it breaks out, growth is likely to continue to the $0.26-$0.28 range.

    DOGE is trading at $0.2388 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 8, 2025 - 15:00
    15,000 Ethereum Dumped on Binance by Matrixport, Ethereum Price Reacts
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Sep 8, 2025 - 14:43
    Key SHIB Metric Soars 341,896.27%: Will It Actually Help Coin Rise?
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Aster’s Next Era Begins: Airdrop Points Stage 2 Live, TGE Countdown Begins
    CFO StraTech 2025 Dubai, UAE September 18, 2025
    Nigerian entrepreneurs are the architects of the digital future says Lagos State Deputy Governor as GITEX NIGERIA champions national & regional startup ecosystems
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Price Analysis
    Sep 8, 2025 - 15:03
    DOGE Price Prediction for September 8
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 8, 2025 - 15:00
    15,000 Ethereum Dumped on Binance by Matrixport, Ethereum Price Reacts
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 8, 2025 - 14:43
    Key SHIB Metric Soars 341,896.27%: Will It Actually Help Coin Rise?
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all