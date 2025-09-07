DOGE Price Prediction for September 7

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers are controlling the situation on the market on the last day of the week, according to CoinStats.

The rate of DOGE has gone up by 1.55% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE is on the way to the local resistance of $0.2182. If the growth continues, traders may expect a test of the $0.2190 mark soon.

On the bigger time frame, the rate of the meme coin is in the middle of the channel between the support of $0.2058 and the resistance of $0.2259.

The volume keeps going down, which means neither bulls nor bears have enough energy for a sharp move. All in all, sideways trading in the range of $0.2150-$0.22 is the more likely scenario.

From the midterm point of view, the situation is neutral as the price of DOGE is far from the main levels. In this case, traders are unlikely to witness increased volatility over the next weeks.

DOGE is trading at $0.2183 at press time.