Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 8

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The crypto market is in the green zone again, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinStats

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 1.35% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC has made a false breakout of the local resistance of $112,775.

However, if the daily bar closes around that mark or above it, the upward move may continue to the $113,000 range by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the price of the main crypto is on its way to the resistance of $113,473. If bulls' pressure continues, there is a chance to witness a test of the $113,000-$116,000 area soon.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of BTC is rising after a false breakout of the $107,389 level. However, buyers might need more time to accumulate energy for a further move. In this case, sideways trading in the area of $111,000-$115,000 is the most likely scenario.

Bitcoin is trading at $112,831 at press time.