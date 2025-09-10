Colossal 2,600,000,000,000 Shiba Inu Exchange Outflow Spotted

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

On Sept. 9, over 2.6 trillion Shiba Inu tokens left centralized exchanges, causing one of the biggest exchange outflows in the company's history. Although the reason for this enormous movement is still unknown, it is nearly always seen as a sign that the asset is in a strong bull market.

Shiba Inu pressure alleviated?

Large holders, frequently whales or institutional investors, usually shift their assets into cold storage or custody solutions when tokens leave exchanges in such massive quantities. By lowering the market's immediate selling pressure, this fosters an environment in which even slight demand can result in a large price increase. In short, the path of least resistance for prices is upward when supply on exchanges decreases.

Based on the SHIB/USDT chart, the price is currently testing resistance at the $0.0000130-$0.0000138 levels after breaking out of a triangle consolidation pattern. A possible breakout structure is indicated by the moving averages' close clustering. A strong trend continuation might be sparked by a clean move above the 200-day EMA, particularly if volume starts to rise from this point.

This outflow incident also emphasizes how crucial it is to monitor exchange inflows and outflows, in addition to technical levels. Massive outflows, such as the one that was seen, indicate confidence and accumulation, but an abrupt spike in inflows frequently signals profit-taking and increased selling pressure. Since inflows are still slow right now, the outflow is all the more noteworthy.

What to expect?

In a larger sense, SHIB has had significant speculative swings and volatility throughout 2025. This most recent development, however, may signal a change in investor behavior from speculative short-term investing to more committed long-term investing. The conditions may be favorable for Shiba Inu to launch a long-term rally if there are no notable inflows in the upcoming weeks.

The 2.6 trillion SHIB outflow is a possible turning point rather than merely a technical anomaly. It lowers downside risk and puts SHIB in a favorable position for growth should demand continue to rise, even though it does not promise instant gains.