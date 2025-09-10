Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Colossal 2,600,000,000,000 Shiba Inu Exchange Outflow Spotted

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Wed, 10/09/2025 - 12:54
    Shiba Inu flowing away from exchange, with outflows reaching unusual levels
    Advertisement
    Colossal 2,600,000,000,000 Shiba Inu Exchange Outflow Spotted
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    On Sept. 9, over 2.6 trillion Shiba Inu tokens left centralized exchanges, causing one of the biggest exchange outflows in the company's history. Although the reason for this enormous movement is still unknown, it is nearly always seen as a sign that the asset is in a strong bull market.

    Shiba Inu pressure alleviated?

    Large holders, frequently whales or institutional investors, usually shift their assets into cold storage or custody solutions when tokens leave exchanges in such massive quantities. By lowering the market's immediate selling pressure, this fosters an environment in which even slight demand can result in a large price increase. In short, the path of least resistance for prices is upward when supply on exchanges decreases.

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Based on the SHIB/USDT chart, the price is currently testing resistance at the $0.0000130-$0.0000138 levels after breaking out of a triangle consolidation pattern. A possible breakout structure is indicated by the moving averages' close clustering. A strong trend continuation might be sparked by a clean move above the 200-day EMA, particularly if volume starts to rise from this point.

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoiners Hyping Up Apple's Brand-New iPhone
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP: $3 Too Early, SHIB Bull Run to Start at $0.000013? Ethereum Dominance Back at $4,350
    Breaking: Major DOGE ETF Delayed, But Upcoming Launch Keeps Meme Coin in Green Territory
    Massive 300 Million XRP Injection, Bitcoin's 'Quantum Hack' Theory, Shiba Inu (SHIB) 2025 Breakout Setup: Crypto News Digest

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 09/08/2025 - 15:22
    Ripple Makes Big 5-Year Tokenization Prediction, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Breakout You Won't Want to Miss, XRP Price Surprise Trigger Revealed: Crypto News Digest
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    Advertisement

    This outflow incident also emphasizes how crucial it is to monitor exchange inflows and outflows, in addition to technical levels. Massive outflows, such as the one that was seen, indicate confidence and accumulation, but an abrupt spike in inflows frequently signals profit-taking and increased selling pressure. Since inflows are still slow right now, the outflow is all the more noteworthy.

    What to expect?

    In a larger sense, SHIB has had significant speculative swings and volatility throughout 2025. This most recent development, however, may signal a change in investor behavior from speculative short-term investing to more committed long-term investing. The conditions may be favorable for Shiba Inu to launch a long-term rally if there are no notable inflows in the upcoming weeks.

    The 2.6 trillion SHIB outflow is a possible turning point rather than merely a technical anomaly. It lowers downside risk and puts SHIB in a favorable position for growth should demand continue to rise, even though it does not promise instant gains.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Sep 10, 2025 - 12:48
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 10
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Sep 10, 2025 - 12:39
    XRP Price Positively Skewed to Historical Trend, Is $3.50 High Possible?
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    BiFinance Completes Series B Financing: RWA Moves to the Core Stage of Global Capital Markets
    MemeCore Launches Layer 1 Blockchain to Structure the Meme Coin Economy
    CYSEC GLOBAL Returns with Its 17th Global Edition of CYSEC UAE to Strengthen the Nation’s Cyber Resilience
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 10, 2025 - 12:54
    Colossal 2,600,000,000,000 Shiba Inu Exchange Outflow Spotted
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Sep 10, 2025 - 12:48
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 10
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 10, 2025 - 12:39
    XRP Price Positively Skewed to Historical Trend, Is $3.50 High Possible?
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all