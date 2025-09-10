Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 10

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Wed, 10/09/2025 - 12:48
    Can traders expect Bitcoin (BTC) to test $114,000 mark soon?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The market has almost returned to red, according to CoinStats.

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen by 0.31% since yesterday.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of BTC has made a false breakout of the local resistance of $112,579. 

    However, if bulls can hold the gained initiative and the daily bar closes around that mark, growth may continue to the $113,000 zone tomorrow.

    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the picture is more bullish than bearish. If a breakout of the $113,645 level happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $116,000 area soon.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of the main crypto is far from the main levels. If the weekly candle closes around the current prices, sideways trading in the range of $111,000-$114,000 is the most likely scenario.

    Bitcoin is trading at $112,382 at press time.

