    Don't Sell XRP? Bollinger Bands Point to Pain for Shorts

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 10/09/2025 - 11:15
    Shorting XRP looks easy, but Bollinger Bands scream "It's a trap!"
    XRP has been stuck in a sideways drift, hanging around the $3 mark for the past few weeks. At first glance, the price chart looks sluggish enough to give short sellers, also known as "bears," confidence.

    But the way the Bollinger Bands are shaping up across time frames suggests something less obvious, and it is exactly this kind of setup that tends to punish those betting against the trend.

    The $2.90 midline on the daily candles has become a balancing point, where the market keeps changing direction. Dips below it do not last long but, at the same time, rebounds above stall just before the upper band at $3.09. When prices do this, it is usually not just a slow fade but a real surge. 

    Source: TradingView

    To make this setup for XRP a complete bear trap, we need a clean push through $3.10. Those who saw the flat summer action as weakness might want to think again.

    XRP bears, beware

    The pressure is the same in the 12-hour view, only more immediate. XRP spent almost all of August below the midline, finally broke through this September and now remains strong even though volumes are on the low side.

    Now the bands are starting to widen, which often signals that the next move will be a quick one. The risk here is not that XRP pulls back — it is that the price rises too quickly for traders who have become too pessimistic.

    On the surface, it may seem as though the XRP price is stalling, but the Bollinger Bands offer a deeper message: the easy short could be the wrong one, and bears who jump in too early may be walking straight into a trap.

