    XRP Community Spots Ripple Logo in Apple's New iPhone 17

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 10/09/2025 - 13:40
    Apple's new iPhone 17 sparks XRP talk because of Ripple logo
    Cover image via U.Today
    Just yesterday, Apple rolled out its new lineup in Cupertino, ticking off the usual boxes — new chip, thinner body, smarter watches, earbuds with AI integration — but the crypto crowd did not need the spec sheet to find something worth talking about.

    It is the camera cluster on the iPhone 17, especially in that fresh Bitcoin-orange color, that immediately got called out by XRP fans for looking like the Ripple logo. Three black lenses in a triangular layout on a bright backdrop are too familiar to ignore, and the community wasted no time making the comparison.

    As XRP, Apple, Ripple and iPhone collide in such an unexpected manner, it is interesting how the numbers line up too. 

    How much XRP for iPhone?

    Just a year ago, when XRP sat at $0.50, buying a base iPhone would cost you nearly 2,000 XRP, while the Pro Max version stretched above 2,700 XRP. Fast forward to today, with XRP at $3, and the same devices are suddenly much lighter: 333 XRP for the base iPhone 17, 400 XRP for the Pro and 466 XRP for the Pro Max.

    That math might leave XRP holders wondering what will happen if the trend keeps going. If the price of one token were to climb to $5, the entry-level iPhone would drop to just 200 tokens, with even the Pro Max priced at under 280 XRP.

    At $10, a flagship phone would set you back less than 140 XRP, turning Apple’s most expensive release into what looks like pocket change when measured against the token’s extraordinary trajectory.

