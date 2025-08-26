Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for August 26

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the top 10 coins are under sellers' pressure today, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinStats

SOL/USD

The price of Solana (SOL) has declined by 3.55% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of SOL has made a false breakout of the local resistance of $192.32. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, sellers may come back to the game, which may lead to a test of the $185 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, neither bulls nor bears are controlling the situation on the market. In this case, there are low chances of seeing increased volatility soon.

All in all, sideways trading in the area of $180-$195 is the most likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, bulls have failed to keep the rise going after the previous bullish bar's closure. If the weekly bar closes around current prices or below, the correction may continue to the $170-$180 range.

SOL is trading at $190.85 at press time.