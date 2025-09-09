Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for September 9

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls are controlling the situation on the market, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinStats

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) has risen by 2.48% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of ADA is going down after a false breakout of the local resistance of $0.8924.

If a bounce back does not happen, there is a chance to see a test of the support by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the rate of ADA has failed to fix above the resistance of $0.8799. If the candle closes far from that mark, sellers may seize the initiative, which may lead to a correction to the $0.85 range.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, none of the sides is dominating, as the price of the altcoin is far from main levels. If the situation does not change, sideways trading in the area of $0.80-$0.90 is the most likely scenario.

ADA is trading at $0.8676 at press time.