John McAfee Brags About Touting Dogecoin Before Elon Musk

News
Mon, 03/08/2021 - 06:42
article image
Alex Dovbnya
John McAfee says that Dogecoin is up over 1,000 percent since he decided to promote it
Cover image via www.facebook.com
John McAfee continues to criticize the U.S. government for bringing more charges against him for shilling dubious cryptocurrency projects.

In his most recent tweet, the anvirus software pioneer claims that he only chose coins he believed had value. One of them happens to be Dogecoin (DOGE), the meme cryptocurrency that is being actively promoted by billionaires like Elon Musk and Mark Cuban:

One of them was Doge - now being touted years later by Elon Musk. The coin has increased well over 1000% since I chose it.

Dogecoin was originally chosen as McAfee’s “coin of the week” back in January 2018.  

6700_1
Image by @officialmcafee

McAfee also bemoaned the feds' allegations as “overblown” on Saturday.

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

