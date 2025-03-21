Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    Jed McCaleb Speaks Out About XRP Sales

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 21/03/2025 - 17:47
    Jed McCaleb has denied trying to harm investors
    Advertisement
    Jed McCaleb Speaks Out About XRP Sales
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ripple co-founder Jed McCaleb recently took to the X social media network to speak out about his XRP sales. 

    Advertisement

    McCaleb has denied trying to harm investors due to being upset about the decisions of the Ripple team. 

    The cryptocurrency mogul claims that he told the community that he was leaving the company since he no longer believed in the project. McCaleb claims that his intent was to let people front-run him. 

    HOT Stories
    Jed McCaleb Speaks Out About XRP Sales
    Why Did Ripple Create RLUSD Stablecoin? XRP Lawyer Reveals Real Reason
    Bitcoin Golden Cross Nears: What's Next for BTC Price?
    'XRP Is Pre-Mined Security,' Says Max Keiser, Despite Ripple's SEC Win

    "The intent was to let people front-run me. The alternative was to sell without telling people. Is that better?" he added. 

    Advertisement

    The 50-year-old entrepreneur also stated that he was never involved in promoting XRP as an investment, which is why he was not targeted by the SEC. 

    Related
    Why Did Ripple Create RLUSD Stablecoin? XRP Lawyer Reveals Real Reason
    Fri, 03/21/2025 - 15:51
    Why Did Ripple Create RLUSD Stablecoin? XRP Lawyer Reveals Real Reason
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    McCaleb, as one of the company's co-founders, was gifted a total of 9 billion XRPs in 2012. He then left Ripple back in 2013 and went on to co-found Stellar, a competing project, since his vision did not align with that of the company. 

    In 2014, McCaleb reached an agreement with Ripple to gradually sell his tokens. His initial sales were restricted to $10,000 per week. Ripple then sued McCaleb, accusing him of violating the terms of the 2014 agreement by going beyond the contractual limits. Following a settlement, they reached a new agreement in 2016. The agreement tied McCaleb's sales to XRP's trading volume. 

    Related
    New Key Date for XRP Holders Just Emerged
    Thu, 03/20/2025 - 16:00
    New Key Date for XRP Holders Just Emerged
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    As reported by U.Today, McCaleb finally ran out of XRPs to sell in 2022.   

    Ripple CTO David Schwartz previously claimed that McCaleb tried to dump all of his XRPs at once, but the company prevented him from doing this with legal actions. "He will probably be the only person to become a self-made billionaire despite his best efforts," Schwartz quipped in his Quora reply.  

    A billion-dollar bet on space 

    McCaleb, who also founded the infamous Mt. Gox exchange, has made a whopping $3.2 billion by selling his XRP holdings and his stake in the company. 

    The crypto billionaire recently re-emerged in the spotlight after Bloomberg reported that his crypto fortune is now being used for funding the development of the very first commercial space station.

    #Ripple News #XRP ETF

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 21, 2025 - 15:58
    New Key Date for XRP Holders Just Emerged, Major Exchange Lists ADA and Coinbase Ethereum for Futures Collateral, Billions of SHIB Purchased by Major Dormant ETH Whale: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    News
    ByValeria Blokhina
    News
    Mar 21, 2025 - 15:58
    123 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Profit Despite Delayed Breakout
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Linear Finance: Building a High-Performance Perpetual DEX on Orderly Network
    AI & Big Data Expo North America 2025: Shaping the Future of Artificial Intelligence and Data Innovation
    FooDriver: Revolutionizing Shopping and Delivery with Web3 Innovation, One-Click Driver Onboarding, Lucrative Tap-to-Earn Gaming, and Growing Community
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Linear Finance: Building a High-Performance Perpetual DEX on Orderly Network
    AI & Big Data Expo North America 2025: Shaping the Future of Artificial Intelligence and Data Innovation
    FooDriver: Revolutionizing Shopping and Delivery with Web3 Innovation, One-Click Driver Onboarding, Lucrative Tap-to-Earn Gaming, and Growing Community
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Jed McCaleb Speaks Out About XRP Sales
    New Key Date for XRP Holders Just Emerged, Major Exchange Lists ADA and Coinbase Ethereum for Futures Collateral, Billions of SHIB Purchased by Major Dormant ETH Whale: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    123 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Profit Despite Delayed Breakout
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD