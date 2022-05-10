Janet Yellen Says UST's Collapse Illustrates Risks to Financial Stability

News
Tue, 05/10/2022 - 15:59
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Terra imbroglio has gone all the way to a congressional hearing
Janet Yellen Says UST's Collapse Illustrates Risks to Financial Stability
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

During a congressional hearing organized by the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called attention to the recent collapse of Terra's UST stablecoin.

"A stablecoin known as Terra (UST) experienced a run and declined in value…I think this simply illustrates that this is a rapidly growing product, and there are risks to financial stability and we need a framework that's appropriate," Yellen said.

In response, Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) noted that UST is an algorithmic stablecoin, meaning that it is not backed by cash or securities.

In November, a regulatory body led by the U.S. Treasury Department issued a report that calls for stricter oversight of stablecoins. It warned that runs could spread "contagiously" throughout the sector, which could also expose the broader financial system to a higher level of risk.

Yellen believes that Congress should pass legislation that would regulate the issuers of stablecoins. She thinks that it would be "very appropriate" to pass it as soon as this year.

Related
Terra (LUNA) Collapses 60% as UST “Stablecoin” Drops Below $0.7
The world's most powerful economist has noted that the outstanding stock of stablecoins is growing at a very rapid pace, which is why there is a need for a "consistent federal framework."

Last month, Yellen expressed her skepticism about stablecoins, claiming that "no one" can assure users that their tokens can be easily redeemed for dollars.

While Tether (USDT) usually stirs controversy due to a lack of transparency, its decentralized challenger, UST, appeared under fire earlier on Monday after losing its peg. Terra's biggest stablecoin dropped below $0.70 before a massive injection of liquidity pushed it back below $0.90. Yet, there are no signs of stability, with the LUNA governance token remaining down 50%.

#Terra News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image BTC Drops to $30,000, SHIB Gains 7,000 More Holders, New Updates on XRP Case Shared by James K. Filan: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
05/10/2022 - 16:14
BTC Drops to $30,000, SHIB Gains 7,000 More Holders, New Updates on XRP Case Shared by James K. Filan: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Bitcoin Addresses with 1 BTC Surpass 830,000 as Number of Retail Investors Grows
05/10/2022 - 15:11
Bitcoin Addresses with 1 BTC Surpass 830,000 as Number of Retail Investors Grows
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Cardano Creator Mocks Terra After Price Crash
05/10/2022 - 14:50
Cardano Creator Mocks Terra After Price Crash
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya