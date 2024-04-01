Cardano Records $1.1 Million Inflows Amid Crypto ETF Boom

Cardano has emerged as a standout performer in the crypto investment landscape, with a staggering $1.1 million inflow into Cardano-centric investment products over the past week. This revelation comes as the latest report from CoinShares sheds light on the weekly fund movements within the crypto-oriented investment sphere.

Notably, this influx marks a stark reversal from the $3.7 million outflows recorded just a week prior, catapulting Cardano to the forefront of investor interest in similar products.

Since the beginning of the year, Cardano has attracted approximately $6 million in inflows into ADA-oriented investing products. Despite experiencing a reduction in positions in March, fresh data suggests a positive trajectory for the cryptocurrency by the end of the month.

A recovery for Bitcoin ETFs, with US$862m inflows last week pic.twitter.com/D1OWUSdGIU — James Butterfill (@jbutterfill) April 1, 2024

The resurgence of investor interest in Bitcoin ETFs, with last week's inflows exceeding $862 million, has contributed to a broader increase in crypto investment activity. Total crypto investment inflows since the start of the year have surpassed $13.14 billion, with Bitcoin ETFs absorbing the majority at $12.83 billion.

When Cardano ETF?

Cardano's ability to attract investment amid a competitive market landscape underscores its growing prominence. With limited investment options tailored to Cardano, the cryptocurrency has managed to capture the attention of investors seeking exposure to alternative assets.

The prospect of a Cardano ETF remains speculative, especially regarding the situation with Ethereum. However, as capital continues to flow into ADA-oriented investment products, Cardano's position on the financial markets is likely to strengthen, positioning it as a notable contender in the ongoing crypto ETF boom.