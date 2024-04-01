Advertisement
AD

    Cardano Records $1.1 Million Inflows Amid Crypto ETF Boom

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Cardano (ADA) rides crypto ETF hype, records $1.1 million fund inflows
    Mon, 1/04/2024 - 15:43
    Cardano Records $1.1 Million Inflows Amid Crypto ETF Boom
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Cardano has emerged as a standout performer in the crypto investment landscape, with a staggering $1.1 million inflow into Cardano-centric investment products over the past week. This revelation comes as the latest report from CoinShares sheds light on the weekly fund movements within the crypto-oriented investment sphere. 

    Advertisement

    Notably, this influx marks a stark reversal from the $3.7 million outflows recorded just a week prior, catapulting Cardano to the forefront of investor interest in similar products.

    Related
    Elon Musk Makes Surprising Cardano (ADA) Move, But There's Big Catch

    Since the beginning of the year, Cardano has attracted approximately $6 million in inflows into ADA-oriented investing products. Despite experiencing a reduction in positions in March, fresh data suggests a positive trajectory for the cryptocurrency by the end of the month.

    The resurgence of investor interest in Bitcoin ETFs, with last week's inflows exceeding $862 million, has contributed to a broader increase in crypto investment activity. Total crypto investment inflows since the start of the year have surpassed $13.14 billion, with Bitcoin ETFs absorbing the majority at $12.83 billion.

    When Cardano ETF?

    Cardano's ability to attract investment amid a competitive market landscape underscores its growing prominence. With limited investment options tailored to Cardano, the cryptocurrency has managed to capture the attention of investors seeking exposure to alternative assets.

    Related
    Vitalik Buterin Unveils Next Major Step in Ethereum Evolution

    The prospect of a Cardano ETF remains speculative, especially regarding the situation with Ethereum. However, as capital continues to flow into ADA-oriented investment products, Cardano's position on the financial markets is likely to strengthen, positioning it as a notable contender in the ongoing crypto ETF boom.

    #Cardano #Cardano News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image Cardano (ADA) Ready for 10x Dev Experience Upgrade: Details
    2024/04/01 15:39
    Cardano (ADA) Ready for 10x Dev Experience Upgrade: Details
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    related image XRP Ledger Hits Historic Milestone of 87 Million Ledgers: Details
    2024/04/01 15:39
    XRP Ledger Hits Historic Milestone of 87 Million Ledgers: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for April 1
    2024/04/01 15:39
    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for April 1
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Wiki Finance Expo Hong Kong 2024 Is Coming in May!
    IXO™ 2024: South Korea's Largest Web3 Roadshow Expands Lineup
    Blockhain Sophon Secures $10M in Funding from Renowned Investors While Shrouded in Mystery
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano Records $1.1 Million Inflows Amid Crypto ETF Boom
    Cardano (ADA) Ready for 10x Dev Experience Upgrade: Details
    XRP Ledger Hits Historic Milestone of 87 Million Ledgers: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD