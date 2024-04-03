Advertisement
    Is the Worst Over for Bitcoin? This Indicator Gives Room for Bounce

    Alex Dovbnya
    Can Bitcoin bulls expect a much-needed relief rally?
    Wed, 3/04/2024 - 15:36
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    According to CryptoQuant's J. A. Maartunn, the price of Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market cap, might soon experience a bounce. 

    His assessment is based on the Net Taker Volume indicator, which measures the difference between selling and buying volume on Bitcoin futures volume. 

    The metric, which was introduced earlier this year by CryptoQuant, helped to identify the cryptocurrency's tops and bottoms during the previous market cycle. 

    The indicator flashes a major bearish signal when it is deep in the negative territory after a substantial price rally. This indicates that the market is potentially facing heavy selling pressure. Hence, in such a case, a major correction is likely on the cards. 

    However, if the Net Taker Volume remains in the positive territory despite a price decline, this means that the market has likely bottomed. 

    Maartunn believes that the second scenario could be possibly unfolding right now, which is why the Bitcoin price might experience a relief rally in the future. 

    At press time, the largest cryptocurrency is changing hands at $66,276 after dipping to as low as $64,673 earlier this Wednesday. The leading cryptocurrency is valued at $66,276. 

    According to CoinGlass data, $239.32 million worth of crypto has been liquidated over the past 24 hours, with longs accounting for the majority of the wipeout ($149 million). 

    As reported by U.Today, Bitcoin recently recorded its seventh consecutive month in the green for the first time in roughly 12 years. However, it is so far struggling to regain momentum this April largely due to underwhelming ETF flows. On Tuesday, Ark's Bitcoin ETF surpassed Grayscale's GBTC in total inflows. 

    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

