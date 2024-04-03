Is the Worst Over for Bitcoin? This Indicator Gives Room for Bounce

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

According to CryptoQuant's J. A. Maartunn, the price of Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market cap, might soon experience a bounce.

His assessment is based on the Net Taker Volume indicator, which measures the difference between selling and buying volume on Bitcoin futures volume.

The metric, which was introduced earlier this year by CryptoQuant, helped to identify the cryptocurrency's tops and bottoms during the previous market cycle.

The indicator flashes a major bearish signal when it is deep in the negative territory after a substantial price rally. This indicates that the market is potentially facing heavy selling pressure. Hence, in such a case, a major correction is likely on the cards.

However, if the Net Taker Volume remains in the positive territory despite a price decline, this means that the market has likely bottomed.

Maartunn believes that the second scenario could be possibly unfolding right now, which is why the Bitcoin price might experience a relief rally in the future.

At press time, the largest cryptocurrency is changing hands at $66,276 after dipping to as low as $64,673 earlier this Wednesday. The leading cryptocurrency is valued at $66,276.

According to CoinGlass data, $239.32 million worth of crypto has been liquidated over the past 24 hours, with longs accounting for the majority of the wipeout ($149 million).