Is SpaceX Testing Dogecoin Payment Option?

Aerospace manufacturer SpaceX seems to be adding support for a Dogecoin payment option that was teased by none other than CEO Elon Musk earlier this week, but it might not be a custom implementation

Private spaceflight company SpaceX appears to be testing a Dogecoin payment option, according to a tweet posted by a community member responsible for graphic design at the recently restored Dogecoin Foundation.



The eagle-eyed user has found the name of the cryptocurrency in the source code of SpaceX's merch store.



However, Mishaboar, a prominent voice within the Dogecoin community, has noted that SpaceX uses Shopify as an e-commerce solution.

True! But do keep in mind that the code is there because SpaceX is using shopify, which has been allowing crypto payments for a long time.



So when you use them to host your shop, the CSS usually includes the #Dogecoin code. But this also means SpaceX can accept Doge easily. https://t.co/TszPQY6GTC — Mishaboar (@mishaboar) February 16, 2022

As reported by U.Today, the Canadian tech champion added cryptocurrency payments for merchants in May 2020. This could explain why Dogecoin showed up in the source code.



The recent revelation comes after Tesla CEO Elon Musk hinted that both SpaceX and Starlink, his satellite internet company, were working on accepting the meme cryptocurrency.