    Is Ethereum Foundation Selling Satoshi-Era Ethereum? Mythical $6 Million ETH Transfer

    Arman Shirinyan
    Last thing Ethereum needed right now
    Mon, 29/04/2024 - 11:38
    An address labeled as part of the Ethereum Foundation, inactive for nine years since receiving ETH directly from the official foundation address, has suddenly transferred approximately 2,000 ETH, valued at around $6.5 million, to a new address.

    It is important to understand that just because an address once received funds from the Ethereum Foundation, it does not definitively tie it to the foundation's current operations. The transactional pattern could indicate that the wallet is not directly connected to the foundation but merely a recipient from years ago.

    Historically, the market has seen a significant drop in Ethereum's price following confirmed transfers by the foundation, leading to price corrections. Nevertheless, it is important to remember that the price performance of Ethereum is influenced by a multitude of factors, and any movement from one address cannot alone dictate market behavior.

    Ethereum is currently in a complicated position on the market. After facing resistance at around $3,330, it is now testing support near the $3,172 level. If this support fails, we may see a move toward the next significant support level at approximately $2,789.

    A bounce back from this could rekindle the bullish scenario, targeting resistance levels once again near $3,330 and potentially higher at around $3,580, if the momentum is strong enough.

    Ethereum's future has been questionable in this market cycle. With Bitcoin halving this year, Ethereum should have capitalized heavily from the broader market growth; however, the performance of the second-biggest cryptocurrency in the world was not as strong as was anticipated. The foundation's transfers indeed caused a rise of fears among investors due to the historical performance of ETH amid large transfers from their wallet. Hopefully, in this case, Ethereum will remain strong.

    #Ethereum
    About the author
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

