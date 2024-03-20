Is Bull Run Over? Bitcoin Price Trapped Inside Bearish Channel

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

According to analyst James Stanley, the Bitcoin price has formed a bearish channel after the most recent price drop.

This comes after the Bitcoin price came awfully close to crashing below the $60,000 level earlier this Wednesday.

#Bitcoin bearish channel after last week's indecision



down as much as -17.66% from the high last week



but still has tone of a bull flag given pace of prior breakout$BTCUSD

What's a bear flag?

The bearish flag is a popular trading pattern that typically signals the continuation of a downtrend.

Failing to record any lasting uptrend, the Bitcoin price gets trapped within two parallel trend lines, with bears being determined to push the price lower.

However, it is worth noting that this pattern is far from being infallible: a sudden change in the price trend could invalidate it. If the consolidation phase continues for way too long, sellers might end up running out of momentum. In such a case, the bulls would be able to resume the uptrend.

According to popular cryptocurrency trader Scott Melker, there has been a confirmed bullish divergence on the four-hour chart of the largest cryptocurrency. This might signal that buyers are finally ready to step in.

$BTC 4-HOUR



Nice confirmed bullish divergence here. 6-hour as well. Pointed out in newsletter.



Once again, the easiest signal to find bounces and at least local bottoms.



Watching for potential hidden bearish divergence. Also still not oversold on any time frame above 4-hour.

The silver lining

Still, according to Stanley, there is some hope for the bulls. He has noted that there is "a tone of bull flags" following Bitcoin's rapid ascent to record highs. This means that the uptrend, which has been propped up by record-breaking inflows into Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) still has some legs.

Last week, the Bitcoin price reached an all-time high of $73,737.94, according to CoinGecko data.

However, since then, the largest cryptocurrency has given up a large portion of its gains, slipping to as low as $60,913 earlier today.

Earlier today, the Bitcoin price has managed to pare some losses. At press time, it is trading at $64,599.