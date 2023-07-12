Is Bitcoin's Surge Too Good to Be True? Fidelity Analyst Jurrien Timmer

Wed, 07/12/2023 - 08:13
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Prominent analyst believes most recent Bitcoin rally is premature
Is Bitcoin's Surge Too Good to Be True? Fidelity Analyst Jurrien Timmer
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Fidelity's Director of Global Macro Jurrien Timmer has publicly shared his recent insightful analysis of Bitcoin's performance. Despite the cryptocurrency market experiencing a significant uptick, Timmer suggests that Bitcoin's current price surge might be outpacing its fundamentals.

Bitcoin, often referred to as  the "digital gold," is perceived as a store of value. This digital asset, much like its physical counterpart, usually appreciates when real interest rates decline, providing a hedge against inflation. Recently, however, Bitcoin appears to be shrugging off the influence of real interest rates, instead seemingly being driven by speculation around the possible introduction of a spot exchange-traded fund (ETF).

Timmer's chart suggests an interesting correlation between Bitcoin's price, its adoption curve (the rate at which new participants enter the market) and the real interest rate environment. His analysis implies that Bitcoin might currently be ahead of where it should be, considering these macroeconomic variables.

A potential Bitcoin ETF has been a significant topic of discussion within the crypto community for a while now. If approved, it would provide an accessible investment vehicle for retail and institutional investors alike, potentially boosting Bitcoin's market liquidity and price.

Related
Cryptos Are Tops in Risk in Case of Recession, Bloomberg's McGlone Warns

However, Timmer's observations should serve as a cautionary note for investors. Bitcoin's current price surge could be primarily driven by speculation around the ETF, meaning that its price might not be fundamentally justified by the rate of new market participants and the macroeconomic backdrop of real interest rates.

It is worth mentioning that markets are inherently unpredictable, and Timmer's analysis, while thought-provoking, is just one perspective. It is vital for investors to conduct their own research and consider a wide range of factors when making investment decisions.

#Bitcoin
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image FTX Token (FTT) up 16% Following Teased Claim Portal: Details
07/12/2023 - 08:30
FTX Token (FTT) up 16% Following Teased Claim Portal: Details
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Ripple's Automated Market Maker Successfully Audited
07/12/2023 - 06:10
Ripple's Automated Market Maker Successfully Audited
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Cryptos Are Tops in Risk in Case of Recession, Bloomberg's McGlone Warns
07/11/2023 - 20:48
Cryptos Are Tops in Risk in Case of Recession, Bloomberg's McGlone Warns
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya