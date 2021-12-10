Is Bitcoin Forming Double Top Pattern? Peter Brandt Weighs In

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

In a recent tweet, prominent trader Peter Brandt called attention to the ominous double top pattern that he thinks is being ignored by Bitcoin traders.

Kind of surprised the chartaholics have not been screaming "DOUBLE TOP" yet. Perhaps they have been and I've missed that chatter. $BTC

I AM NOT A HATER!!!! pic.twitter.com/xXxQysOKq1 — Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) December 10, 2021

That said, he stressed that the pattern cannot be confirmed until it is completed, which is why bears shouldn’t get overly excited about the prospects of another massive correction.

A pattern is NEVER a pattern until it is completed and confirmed. I point out a lot of developing patterns -- you, like many novices, take that is representing my position and opinion. — Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) December 10, 2021

For now, the “double top” scenario is only of “passing interest” for Brandt. He has merely pointed out a developing pattern that could get bulls in trouble, stressing that it doesn’t necessarily represent his position or opinion.