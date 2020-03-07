Back

IOTA (MIOTA) Founder to Compensate Hack Losses to Community From His Own Pocket

📰 News
Sat, 03/07/2020 - 10:50
  • Yuri Molchan

    After the recent attack on IOTA’s Trinity Wallet, David Sonstebo says he will spend a significant portion of his crypto compensating the losses to the victims of the hack

Contents

The attack against the IOTA’s Trinity Wallet took place in mid-February. Back then, on February 12, IOTA tweeted that the team were investigating a suspicious situation with the Trinity Wallet.

It was believed to be a coordinated attack with the villains aiming to steal balances from 40 GI+ accounts. The team asked all Trinity Wallet customers to stop using their mobile and PC wallets and not put any more funds on them.

Now, the IOTA founder, David Sonstebo, is going to reimburse the losses to the users out of his own pocket.

The hacker attack against Trinity

Cyber experts say that the attack was conducted via a third-party dependency from the payment provider Moonpay working with IOTA. As per the results of the investigation, the hackers started planning this attack back in November last year – when the Moonpay and the Trinity Wallet collaboration took off.

The total estimated losses of the hack amount to $2.3 mln in crypto.

IOTA founder will pay for the losses

Recently, the IOTA Foundation has rolled out a migration tool for the wallet users to help them keep their funds safe. However, now, the founder of IOTA, David Sonstebo, has taken to Discord to say that since the investigation is moving too slowly, he will ensure that the victims of the hack receive their compensation. Sonstebo says that he will use his own funds to do that.

He writes:

“To bring assurance to everyone here, I will commit to that all victims identified here shall be made whole again. A significant portion of my own holdings will go towards resolving this unfortunate incident."

IOTA

 

#IOTA News #Cryptocurrency Hack

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

Ethereum (ETH) ProgPoW Delayed or Abandoned? Summary of Core Developer Call

📰 News
Sat, 03/07/2020 - 13:55
  • Vladislav Sopov

    Yesterday the Ethereum (ETH) network developer community had their most heated debate of the past month. They discussed the implementation of ProgPow.

Contents

Within the framework of the Ethereum Core Devs Meeting 82, which was held last night, the goal of the meeting of top-tier developers from the Ethereum (ETH) networks was to decide the fate of the Programmatic Proof-of-Work update implementation, designed to eliminate ASIC-mining in Ethereum (ETH).

The update that nobody wants

The call was prepared in the face of fierce resistance by the vast majority of Ethereum (ETH) project contributors. Their concerns were best captured by Vlad Zamfir, a veteran of Ethereum development and a Casper protocol co-author.

The advocates of ProgPoW insisted that it's much safer to prepare the transition towards Ethereum 2.0 with no ASIC-mining in the Ethereum network.

At the meeting yesterday, the pro-ProgPoW positions were pursued by the author of the Ethereum mining algorithm, Kristy-Leigh Minehan, and Michael Carter, developer and YouTube host. The two were opposed by Martin Köppelmann of GnosisPM and Matt Luongo of Thesis. Also, Ben DiFrancesco of Build Blockchain Tech proposed launching ProgPoW in a testnet environment (either special or Ropsten) without including it in the hardfork.

Not tonight

After all, the proposal to implement ProgPoW failed to progress beyond its current 'accepted' status and has not yet been added to the hardfork.

This most recent call dedicated to ProgPoW started with a recently unveiled design flaw in ProgPoW that allowed ASIC in hash mining with only slight code changes. It was disclosed one day before the meeting by a Japanese Ethereum (ETH) researcher.

Kristy-Leigh Minehan outlined that, according to her calculations, ASIC-miners were responsible for 40% of the Ethereum (ETH) mining capacity. With that said, Martin Köppelmann said that the Ethereum (ETH) community had been vocally against ProgPoW since the beginning of the 1.5-year discussion.

Ameen Soleimani of MolochDAO supported the compromise proposed by Mr. DiFrancesco. All in all, developers agreed that it's too risky to implement ProgPoW in terms of Ethereum (ETH) network security and integrity. As a result, the EIP on ProgPoW will remain as 'Accepted' for now and may be superseded by a new proposal.

#Ethereum

About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

