IOTA (MIOTA) Releases Seed Migration Tool After Recent Attack Incident

📰 News
Tue, 03/03/2020 - 15:11
    Vladislav Sopov

    On February 12, 2020 IOTA native Trinity wallet was attacked via a third-party payment provider vulnerability. The IOTA Foundation released an emergency tool for users

Cover image via www.shutterstock.com
Contents

IOTA Foundation released a series of blog posts to explain the roots, the nature and the aftermath of a recent attack. Furthermore, the blockchain team developed a unique seed (account) migration tool and invited the affected users to utilize it in order to keep their funds safe.

Migration tool released

This dramatic attack was carried out via a third-party dependency from the Moonpay payment provider. Attackers released an illicit version of the Moonpay software development kit (SDK) that decrypted the user’s seed and sent the seed and password to a server controlled by the attacker once the wallet was unlocked by its owner.

Analysis of the attackers' network activity proved that the hack had been prepared since November, 2019 or since the very early days of the IOTA x Moonpay collaboration. IOTA Foundation unveiled that at least 50 independent seeds were compromised during the attack with $2.3M combined losses.

Trinity seed migration plan
Source: IOTA

On February 29, 2020, the IOTA Foundation released a migration tool, a software required to transfer the funds from a vulnerable account to a safe one. Every Trinity user who unlocked his/her wallet within the last four months, needs to follow the instructions and claim the transfer of assets.

Coordinator for safety

When eliminating the results of this attack, the IOTA Foundation stopped the instrument that operates the distributed ledger, the Coordinator. According to the official press release by IF shared with U.Today, this fact shouldn't be treated as evidence of network centralization.

The Coordinator is currently in place as a safety mechanism to protect users. The Coordinator acts as training wheels for the network until it reaches full production maturity - which is achieved through our very clearly defined Chrysalis

The IF is planning to finalize the transition with a Migration Tool within 10 days from its launch.

#IOTA News
About the author

Vladislav Sopov

 Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockhain. Worked in independent analysis (Crypto Briefing) as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

This Is How You Can Earn Up to 40 Percent Cashback in Bitcoin (BTC) When Buying Samsung or Microsoft Products

📰 News
Tue, 03/03/2020 - 18:31
    Alex Dovbnya

    Microtask platform StormX makes it cryptocurrency cashback feature available for mobile users

Cover image via u.today
Seattle-based startup StormX, which lets its uses earn satoshis via micro-tasking, recently announced the addition of a new cryptocurrency cashback feature called StormShop to its StormPay app on Android and iOS.  

One can now receive up to 40 percent of their purchases in Bitcoin (BTC) or four other supported cryptocurrencies, which include the company's native STORM token. Crypto is deposited after the expiration of the item's return period.    

StormPay already supports thousands of online stores, including such retail titans as Samsung and Microsoft.  

"We are now able to reward shoppers with some of the most secure and popularly adopted cryptocurrencies in the world when they shop online at their favorite retail stores," said StormX CEO Simon Yu. 

The StormShop feature was initially launched back in November 2019 as a Google Chrome extension. By integrating it into its mobile app, StormX made a significant step towards enhancing the e-commerce experience of its customers.   

That said, StormX will have to face tough competition in the crowded Bitcoin rebate market niche. As reported by U.Today, Lolli, the cryptocurrency firm that allows online shoppers to get BTC rewards, recently appeared on CNBC's list of the top 100 VC-backed startups. 

#Bitcoin News #Ethereum News #Litecoin News
About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

