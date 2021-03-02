ENG
RU

IOHK Finally Unveils When Cardano (ADA) Will Become 100% Decentralized

News
Tue, 03/02/2021 - 14:47
article image
Vladislav Sopov
With its latest Mary update, Cardano (ADA) blockchain natively hosts tokens from other blockchains with no need for code customization
IOHK Finally Unveils When Cardano (ADA) Will Become 100% Decentralized
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Yesterday, March 1, 2021, the Mary hardfork was activated on the Cardano (ADA) blockchain. Now, Cardano (ADA) is a multi-chain network. Moreover, it can host assets from other blockchains with no need to deploy smart contracts.

Cardano (ADA) developers can activate smart contract-free tokens

According to a press release shared with U.Today, Input Output HK has implemented revolutionary functionality on Cardano (ADA) blockchain. Now Cardano (ADA) can host assets from other blockchains ("non-native") without smart contract deployment.

It significantly reduces the costs of the development process and advances the interaction between programmatic and non-programmatic blockchains. Assets representing the native tokens of other chains work similarly to Cardano's ADA coins.

Also, the first major players in the blockchain market shared their plans to build on the Cardano (ADA) blockchain with post-Mary operational functionality.

Namely, blockchain-based lending platform Celsius Network and SingularityNETthe world's first decentralized AI networkwill be the pioneers of Cardano's b2b adoption.

Full decentralization is expected this month

Aparna Jue, Product Director at Input Output HK, stresses that it is in the very first steps of Cardano's adoption in terms of blockchain-based applications:

Native Tokens are a crucial step in the rollout of smart contracts on Cardano, allowing businesses and developers to benefit from the increased security, flexibility and lower costs that a multi-asset enabled Cardano offers. Over the next few months, we expect to see a range of promising use cases for the utility of Cardano come to life.

Additionally, Cardano's (ADA) decentralization metrics have also increased. At press time, 88 percent of the Cardano (ADA) blockchain is controlled by community-driven staking pools.

The team at Input Output HK assures everyone that the project is on track to achieve decentralization. As soon as the end of March, governing power in its entirety will migrate to ADA staking pools.

#Cardano News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

article image Warren Buffett's Right-Hand Man Compares Bitcoin to Louse, Says Berkshire Hathaway Won't Follow Tesla's Bet
News
02/24/2021 - 19:05

Warren Buffett's Right-Hand Man Compares Bitcoin to Louse, Says Berkshire Hathaway Won't Follow Tesla's Bet
Alex Dovbnya
article image After Nailing His 2020 Bitcoin Target, Mike Novogratz Expects $100,000 in 2021
News
02/25/2021 - 16:02

After Nailing His 2020 Bitcoin Target, Mike Novogratz Expects $100,000 in 2021
Alex Dovbnya
article image Miners Begin Accumulating Bitcoin Instead of Dumping, First Time Since Dec 27: Glassnode
News
02/27/2021 - 11:57

Miners Begin Accumulating Bitcoin Instead of Dumping, First Time Since Dec 27: Glassnode
Yuri Molchan