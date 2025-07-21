Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Insane 1,761,899% Liquidation Imbalance Registered on Dogecoin in One Hour

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Mon, 21/07/2025 - 12:37
    Long-short Dogecoin liquidations flash 1,761,899% hourly imbalance
    Advertisement
    Insane 1,761,899% Liquidation Imbalance Registered on Dogecoin in One Hour
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dogecoin (DOGE), the leading market meme coin, is gaining traction as the price moves from its cycle low. Amid the latest price surge, the Dogecoin liquidation heat map revealed an intriguing trend.

    Advertisement

    What DOGE liquidation heatmap shows

    According to data from CoinGlass, DOGE recorded total liquidations of $3,610,204.82 in the last hour. Of these liquidations, long position holders contributed $3,610,000, as against $204.82 from shorts.

    The liquidations, thus, resulted in an imbalance of 1,761,899%, with nearly all the damage falling on the long position traders. 

    Given the bullish sentiment on the crypto market, these traders were anticipating further climbs in the DOGE price. However, their expectations did not materialize.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 07/21/2025 - 11:27
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets 64%, $0.40 Next Stop?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Note that the over $3.6 million liquidations come amid DOGE's elevated prices. Over the past 24 hours, DOGE has increased by 7.9%, setting the price at $0.2713. 

    The daily trading volume also surged 62% to $6.27 billion, suggesting that investors have accumulated more of the meme coin at a reduced rate.

    Typically, more traders tend to take long positions when prices are high, expecting further gains.  This can create an imbalance where long positions dominate. Thus, they also become more vulnerable to liquidations during price instability.

    Dogecoins beats Cardano in market cap

    The latest DOGE rally has propelled the meme coin to become the eighth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. 

    With a market capitalization of over $40.7 billion, DOGE has since surpassed Cardano (ADA) to claim ninth place. Cardano is rallying behind DOGE with its market cap at $31.6 billion, according to CoinMarketCap.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 07/19/2025 - 15:35
    Huge 84,080,000 DOGE Bet: What Happened?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Besides this performance, the king meme coin has achieved other key milestones. According to a U.Today report, DOGE rallied 53% in the third quarter of the year. This move positioned the meme coin to break a six-year bearish trend.

    Additionally, market analysts are optimistic about the future breakout of DOGE, citing positive technical patterns. Dogecoin cofounder Billy Markus recently commented on the possibility of DOGE hitting $1.

    #Dogecoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Jul 21, 2025 - 12:34
    XRP Price Prediction for July 21
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jul 21, 2025 - 11:27
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets 64%, $0.40 Next Stop?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Toobit Takes Centre Stage in Dubai as Strategic Sponsor of Blockchain Life 2025
    MultiBank Group to List $MBG Token on Gate.io and MEXC During Official Token Generation Event
    GSR Leads $100M Private Placement into Nasdaq-listed MEI Pharma to Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Interviews
    Jul 1, 2025 - 13:43
    Crypto Regulation, MiCA, and Unexpected Jurisdictions: Interview with Mark Gofaizen
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Insane 1,761,899% Liquidation Imbalance Registered on Dogecoin in One Hour
    XRP Price Prediction for July 21
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets 64%, $0.40 Next Stop?
    Show all