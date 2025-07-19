Huge 84,080,000 DOGE Bet: What Happened?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a move that has sparked interest in the crypto community, a whale has placed a huge leveraged bet on Dogecoin (DOGE), indicating increased bullish sentiment around the popular dog coin.

According to Lookonchain, the whale, identified as "0x6adb," opened a 10x leveraged long position on an eye-popping 84.08 million DOGE, valued around $21.24 million at the time of the trade.

Whale 0x6adb closed his $DOGE long at the top yesterday, locking in a $2.14M profit.



10 hours ago, he jumped back in — going 10x long on 84.08M $DOGE($21.24M), with an unrealized profit of $1.64M.



Smart moves! https://t.co/f3FekXx5yg pic.twitter.com/zc2tYXnLeP — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) July 19, 2025

Not only does the enormity of the position alone stir attention, but the 10x leverage adds a layer of high-risk, high-reward intensity. Such leveraged bets often signal strong conviction, access to deep liquidity and a sharp eye on short-term market trends.

At the time of writing, DOGE was down 3.4% in the last 24 hours to $0.242 due to recent market profit taking. Dogecoin has been on the rise since July 15, marking four days of increases to reach an intraday high of $0.257 in early Saturday trading.

What happened?

According to on-chain analysis, the whale who made the huge 84.08 million DOGE bet isn’t a newcomer to high-stakes trading. Lookonchain reveals this same address recently closed a previous DOGE long at the top, locking in a $2.14 million profit. That track record makes the most recent move even more notable: This whale knows how to time the market.

After this, the whale was back in action, this time by opening a 10x leveraged long position on 84.08 million DOGE, which was worth around $21.24 million at the time of trade.

The trade is already performing; as of the update last provided by Lookonchain, the position is sitting on an unrealized profit of $1.64 million.

According to a chart provided by Lookonchain, the whale appears to have entered the 84.08 million DOGE bet at $0.233, which is still lower than the current DOGE price of $0.242. While Dogecoin price is currently trading in red, eyes are on the whale's next move.