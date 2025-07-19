Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Huge 84,080,000 DOGE Bet: What Happened?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 19/07/2025 - 15:35
    Crypto community reacts to $21.24 million (84.08 million DOGE) bet
    Advertisement
    Huge 84,080,000 DOGE Bet: What Happened?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a move that has sparked interest in the crypto community, a whale has placed a huge leveraged bet on Dogecoin (DOGE), indicating increased bullish sentiment around the popular dog coin.

    Advertisement

    According to Lookonchain, the whale, identified as "0x6adb," opened a 10x leveraged long position on an eye-popping 84.08 million DOGE, valued around $21.24 million at the time of the trade.

    Not only does the enormity of the position alone stir attention, but the 10x leverage adds a layer of high-risk, high-reward intensity. Such leveraged bets often signal strong conviction, access to deep liquidity and a sharp eye on short-term market trends.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 07/19/2025 - 12:46
    1.08 Billion Dogecoin (DOGE) in 48 Hours: What Happened?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    Binance's CZ Stuns With Brand New Meme Coin Use Case Proposal
    Mike Novogratz Lambasts Bitcoin Haters In Stunning WNBA Message
    Breaking: $100 Billion Crypto Giant BitGo Is Going Public
    $10 XRP Back in Play as Top Trader Predicts 193% Breakout Versus Bitcoin

    At the time of writing, DOGE was down 3.4% in the last 24 hours to $0.242 due to recent market profit taking. Dogecoin has been on the rise since July 15, marking four days of increases to reach an intraday high of $0.257 in early Saturday trading.

    What happened?

    According to on-chain analysis, the whale who made the huge 84.08 million DOGE bet isn’t a newcomer to high-stakes trading. Lookonchain reveals this same address recently closed a previous DOGE long at the top, locking in a $2.14 million profit. That track record makes the most recent move even more notable: This whale knows how to time the market.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 07/17/2025 - 09:36
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Just Inch Away From 'Breakout of the Year'
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    After this, the whale was back in action, this time by opening a 10x leveraged long position on 84.08 million DOGE, which was worth around $21.24 million at the time of trade.

    The trade is already performing; as of the update last provided by Lookonchain, the position is sitting on an unrealized profit of $1.64 million.

    According to a chart provided by Lookonchain, the whale appears to have entered the 84.08 million DOGE bet at $0.233, which is still lower than the current DOGE price of $0.242. While Dogecoin price is currently trading in red, eyes are on the whale's next move.

    #Dogecoin News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jul 21, 2025 - 15:30
    20 Billion XRP in 8 Years: Ripple's Full Release Date May Surprise Community
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jul 21, 2025 - 15:08
    Binance's CZ Stuns With Brand New Meme Coin Use Case Proposal
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Toobit Takes Centre Stage in Dubai as Strategic Sponsor of Blockchain Life 2025
    MultiBank Group to List $MBG Token on Gate.io and MEXC During Official Token Generation Event
    GSR Leads $100M Private Placement into Nasdaq-listed MEI Pharma to Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Interviews
    Jul 1, 2025 - 13:43
    Crypto Regulation, MiCA, and Unexpected Jurisdictions: Interview with Mark Gofaizen
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    20 Billion XRP in 8 Years: Ripple's Full Release Date May Surprise Community
    Binance's CZ Stuns With Brand New Meme Coin Use Case Proposal
    Bitcoin (BTC) Could Reach $3 Million or Even Higher, Fundstrat's Lee Predicts
    Show all