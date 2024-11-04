    'Indestructible Bitcoin' Tweet Issued by Jeremie Davinci as BTC Seeks to Regain $70,000

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Bitcoin millionaire Davinci has reacted to current BTC price rebound attempts
    Mon, 4/11/2024 - 16:08
    'Indestructible Bitcoin' Tweet Issued by Jeremie Davinci as BTC Seeks to Regain $70,000
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Jeremie Davinci, an early Bitcoin investor and an important figure in the crypto community, has taken to his account on social media platform X (widely famous as Twitter in the past) to publish a tweet that shows his strong unfading belief in BTC.

    Advertisement

    Davinci published a tweet that may be interpreted in various ways: “Truth is indestructible. #Bitcoin” and may refer to specific things, such as the strictly limited 21 million Bitcoin supply, or to things that are vague and abstract that Bitcoiners love to tweet about regarding BTC as an idea or an innovative concept.

    This tweet triggered bullish comments from Davinci’s followers, who support the world’s flagship digital currency, Bitcoin.

    Advertisement

    Over the past 24 hours, BTC has been trading in the $69,000 range, and just in the past hour, it plunged to the $68,300 zone, losing 1.33% in the past day overall. Looking at a longer time frame, it has shed 7.26% since Tuesday, Oct. 29, after it had come really close to the $74,000 price high.

    HOT Stories
    Michael Saylor's MicroStrategy Stock Eyes Epic Milestone in Next Two Days
    Deutsche Telekom's 'Daughter' Announces Bitcoin (BTC) Mining Plans to Help Germany
    Here's When ‘SHIB’ Can Become Big Red Flag – SHIB Team Warns
    Prominent Angel Investor Explains Why Most Crypto Projects Die

    Related
    Here's When ‘SHIB’ Can Become Big Red Flag – SHIB Team Warns
    Mon, 11/04/2024 - 09:57
    Here's When ‘SHIB’ Can Become Big Red Flag – SHIB Team Warns
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Whales are buying Bitcoin on dip

    As reported by U.Today earlier, crypto tracking platform Whale Alert published the details of an enormous Bitcoin withdrawal from major crypto exchange Bybit. An anonymous whale moved 2,000 BTC from there, likely to a cold storage address. That amount of crypto was equal to $137,247,624. This whale currently holds an astonishing 51,710 BTC worth $3,569,790,542.

    Another on-chain data source, Lookonchain, also reported several massive Bitcoin purchases made on the Binance exchange since Nov. 1. Five different wallets purchased 2,780 Bitcoins in total in the following chunks: 880 BTC, 615 BTC, 595 BTC, 550 BTC and 140 BTC.

    All these five purchases but one were made below the $70,000 level. The massive Bitcoin plunge witnessed at the moment can be attributed to the high level of uncertainty present on the market as U.S. Election Day approaches. Many weak hands are selling Bitcoin, but those holders who are called “diamond hands” in the crypto community are purchasing BTC at a discount from them.

    Multiple experts have predicted a staggering Bitcoin rise next year. Among them was Robert Kiyosaki, known as the author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad” on personal finance management. In a recent tweet, he stated that he loves “the Bitcoin Standard.”

    #Bitcoin #Cryptocurrency influencer
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 4, 2024 - 16:04
    Michael Saylor's MicroStrategy Stock Eyes Epic Milestone in Next Two Days
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Nov 4, 2024 - 15:58
    TON Expands Its Bet on Cross-Chain With $5 Million Synergy Program
    News
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Legend of Arcadia: Redefining Community-Driven Operations
    Deribit and SignalPlus Launch $200,000 Winter Trading Competition
    Blockchain Africa Conference 2024: Set to Showcase Latest Developments in African Blockchain and Crypto Innovation
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    'Indestructible Bitcoin' Tweet Issued by Jeremie Davinci as BTC Seeks to Regain $70,000
    Michael Saylor's MicroStrategy Stock Eyes Epic Milestone in Next Two Days
    TON Expands Its Bet on Cross-Chain With $5 Million Synergy Program
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD