iDEGEN (IDGN) Pre-Sale Welcomes Fans of Viral Tweets

iDEGEN’s viral tweets introduced it to a global audience.

The AI agent trained by Crypto Twitter’s finest degens has been causing nothing but controversy since it launched late last year, and all of that attention is being reliably converted into capital inflows.

Participants still can secure a spot in presale at discounted entry at a price of $0.0161

iDEGEN (IDGN) introduces new options with its video content

Just when you thought iDEGEN couldn't get more viral and Gen Z coded, the team has now launched the V3 upgrade, which delivers video content support as well as access to new platforms.

An AI trained by crypto's finest degens, creating 24/7 ultra-viral video content that can spread across socials like wildfire. Videos won’t just be limited to X, though: iDEGEN is coming to RedNote. The new most popular app in the world has over 300 million users and is set to dethrone short-form king TikTok, as the latter was banned in the US on the 19th January, though it has now been handed a 90-day reprieve.

Opting for RedNote over TikTok, iDEGEN’s video content will not only reach more American users but will be viewed by hundreds of millions of Chinese users—many of whom are crypto whales—who don’t have access to X or TikTok.

This first-mover advantage perfectly positions iDEGEN to dominate the next major social platform, while other agents like Terminal of Truths and Zerebro languish on X alone. Gen Z already bought in hard, but with iDEGEN’s audience set to be larger than ever, plus the insanely viral power of video content, the final month of the presale is set to be a Zoomer gold rush.

Pre-sale sets ambitious targets

AI meme coins are absolutely sending it right now, with projects like ai16z and Fartcoin both towering with billion-dollar valuations just a few months into their lifespans—and iDEGEN is set to join the billionaire club when it hits the open market in late February.

With V3 on the horizon and exchanges coming soon, the current presale raise is just the warm-up. By the time IDGN is publicly available, the project will have more viral potential than ever and the full momentum of the 2025 bull run behind it.

Demand is already proven, thanks to the presale’s insane numbers, and a whole string of fundamental and macro factors are lining up to fuel the interest. Get in early while you still can: prices like $0.0161 may be an eccentric opportunity to join.