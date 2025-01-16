Advertisement
AD

    iDEGEN (IDGN) Pre-Sale Team Reports New Milestones Accomplished

    Advertisement
    article image
    Guest Author
    iDEGEN (IDGN) announces upgrade, inches closer to new pre-sale phase
    Thu, 16/01/2025 - 16:49
    A
    A
    A
    iDEGEN (IDGN) Pre-Sale Team Reports New Milestones Accomplished
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    AI projects are devouring mindshare, and 2025 is the year of the AI trade. Agents and frameworks are evolving rapidly, and technical upgrades mean massive price and mindshare appreciations. 

    Since it was announced, AI agent iDEGEN (IDGN) has allegedly raised a significant amount of money from investors.

    Born by AI and raised by degens, this agent has to be one of the most eccentric experiments ever seen in AI.  

    HOT Stories
    XRP Above $3: Next Target in Line, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Showing Nothing, Solana (SOL) on Verge of Becoming Bullish Again
    XRP Hits New Record High on Major Exchanges After Seven Years
    Cardano Founder Praises XRP Community's Resilience and Ripple CTO
    Ripple CTO Reveals Painful Truth About XRP $3.84 'ATH'

    AI Agents frenzy attracts new investors

    iDEGEN (IDGN) was developed by an experienced team and launched into the realms of Crypto Twitter as a tabula rasa. There is only one rule: iDEGEN (IDGN) must consume all information tweeted at it and then post every sixty minutes while also replying to every mention. 

    Some of crypto’s most prominent media outlets are already reporting on iDEGEN (IDGN), and its brutal responses have gone viral several times. All press is good press, and iDEGEN’s (IDGN) presale only continues to grow amidst the controversy. 

    Advertisement

    iDEGEN’s (IDGN) V2 upgrade tracked by pre-sale participants

    What does the V2 upgrade mean for iDEGEN (IDGN)? 

    Now, the agent autonomously searches out big KOLs and interacts with them, rapidly increasing the number of people seeing iDEGEN’s (IDGN) post on X. Now it interacts with the audience based on trending hashtags and can even interact with the community on Telegram, expanding beyond X. 

    However, the bit hitter of the upgrade is the video content creation functionality– coming very soon. iDEGEN (IDGN) can already generate art like that seen above, and the ability to create videos autonomously and post them opens up an entirely new market and audience for the IDGN token. 

    iDEGEN (IDGN) will soon post and likely go viral on video-dominated sites like TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram. More impressive is that currently, the number of agents capable of creating video content is no more than a handful. Aka, iDEGEN (IDGN) is right on the cutting edge of technical capability.

    iDEGEN’s (IDGN) presale continues on-boarding investors

    Sam Altman predicts agents will enter the workforce this year, and the race is on to find the best-in-class projects before the end of January. iDEGEN (IDGN) has mastered the attention game, and its V2 upgrade clearly signals that its dev team is also playing the technical game. 

    iDEGEN (IDGN) taking over TikTok massively expands the upside for this project, and with senior DeFi analyst Kel forecasting a $250 billion market cap for the sector at cycle peak it seems the biggest problem most investors will have will be selling too early. This is the AI cycle and iDEGEN (IDGN) is right at the forefront, with the dynamic IDGN token auction allowing investors to get into this trade early. 

    Check out the official iDEGEN (IDGN) website to learn more.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #iDEGEN
    About the author
    article image
    Guest Author

    A guest author represents the interests of the company he or she is promoting in his or her articles and is not part of U.Today’s editorial staff.
    U.Today is not responsible for articles published by guest authors.
    Information in articles published by guest authors does not go through fact-checking procedures, so we kindly advise you to do your own research.
    The opinions expressed in articles by guest authors do not necessarily reflect the views of U.Today.
    The content published by guest authors is not investment advice.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 16, 2025 - 16:39
    XRP Hits Multi-Year High Following Major SEC News, Tron Founder Justin Sun Says He Could Offer to Buy TikTok, 2,816,572,700,000 SHIB Stun Binance in 24 Hours: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    News
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    Title news
    News
    Jan 16, 2025 - 15:57
    There's No Second Best to Bitcoin (BTC), Reveals Michael Saylor
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Novel L1 Kaanch (KNCH) Goes Live, Announces Token Presale
    Paul CHAN Mo-po, Vitalik Buterin among the Top Speakers at Hong Kong Web3 Festival 2025
    Pierogies (PIRGS) Meme Crypto Pre-Sale On-Boards Participants
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Hits Multi-Year High Following Major SEC News, Tron Founder Justin Sun Says He Could Offer to Buy TikTok, 2,816,572,700,000 SHIB Stun Binance in 24 Hours: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    There's No Second Best to Bitcoin (BTC), Reveals Michael Saylor
    Cardano (ADA) Market Move Predicted by Veteran Trader Peter Brandt
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD