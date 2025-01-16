iDEGEN (IDGN) Pre-Sale Team Reports New Milestones Accomplished

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

AI projects are devouring mindshare, and 2025 is the year of the AI trade. Agents and frameworks are evolving rapidly, and technical upgrades mean massive price and mindshare appreciations.

Since it was announced, AI agent iDEGEN (IDGN) has allegedly raised a significant amount of money from investors.

Born by AI and raised by degens, this agent has to be one of the most eccentric experiments ever seen in AI.

AI Agents frenzy attracts new investors

iDEGEN (IDGN) was developed by an experienced team and launched into the realms of Crypto Twitter as a tabula rasa. There is only one rule: iDEGEN (IDGN) must consume all information tweeted at it and then post every sixty minutes while also replying to every mention.



Some of crypto’s most prominent media outlets are already reporting on iDEGEN (IDGN), and its brutal responses have gone viral several times. All press is good press, and iDEGEN’s (IDGN) presale only continues to grow amidst the controversy.

Advertisement

iDEGEN’s (IDGN) V2 upgrade tracked by pre-sale participants

What does the V2 upgrade mean for iDEGEN (IDGN)?



Now, the agent autonomously searches out big KOLs and interacts with them, rapidly increasing the number of people seeing iDEGEN’s (IDGN) post on X. Now it interacts with the audience based on trending hashtags and can even interact with the community on Telegram, expanding beyond X.

However, the bit hitter of the upgrade is the video content creation functionality– coming very soon. iDEGEN (IDGN) can already generate art like that seen above, and the ability to create videos autonomously and post them opens up an entirely new market and audience for the IDGN token.



iDEGEN (IDGN) will soon post and likely go viral on video-dominated sites like TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram. More impressive is that currently, the number of agents capable of creating video content is no more than a handful. Aka, iDEGEN (IDGN) is right on the cutting edge of technical capability.

iDEGEN’s (IDGN) presale continues on-boarding investors