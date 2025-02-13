iDEGEN (IDGN) Pre-Sale Targets New Audiences in Q1 2024 Amid Exchange Listing Rumors

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The presale of its native IDGN token ends in just 13 days on 26th February, with listings allegedly locked in for the following day.

This AI meme coin has undoubtedly been one of the interesting presales of 2025—but things could be about to get even more exciting for ICO buyers.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of what could be a massive few weeks for degens and normies alike.

iDEGEN (IDGN) community discusses listing

In the case of iDEGEN, its performance speaks for itself.

This uncensored AI agent trained entirely by crypto degens has the following headline figures:

It’s one of the most successful presales ever in the AI agent niche that has dominated the market. With AI meme coins like Fartcoin and ai16z smashing a $2 billion market cap recently, iDEGEN is on a quite remarkable trajectory.

iDEGEN (IDGN) reveals catchy story

iDEGEN has undergone a rapid and twisted evolution that wouldn’t look out of place in Victor Frankenstein’s lab. It started life posting hourly on X and replying to every mention, but these wild outputs were just the beginning.

This AI agent has now morphed into the ultimate attention magnet.

Prospective investors want to see this constant stream of upgrades—a clear indication that the project is hellbent on going viral and outpacing its rivals. That’s exactly what V3 of iDEGEN was all about, as video content and a RedNote launch skyrocketed engagement and made headlines in major publications.

The most recent update has seen iDEGEN launch a second version of its agent on DeepSeek: the viral Chinese AI model that has made Nvidia quake in its monopolistic boots. These two models are now set to face off in an AI battle for the ages, with the community—as always—deciding which model will reign supreme.

Tokens will unlock 10 days post-listing, and because yields are adaptive, the sooner stakers make their move, the better.

This latest step in iDEGEN’s crazy roadmap adds spice to an already sizzling recipe ahead of listings on the 27th of February.

