    iDEGEN (IDGN) Pre-Sale Campaign Inches Closer to Major Milestone

    By Guest Author
    Tue, 25/02/2025 - 9:00
    iDEGEN (IDGN) meme coin sale shares new accomplishments
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    iDEGEN, the crypto market's most controversial AI experiment, has shattered expectations.

    This milestone comes amid unprecedented social engagement, with the project's uncensored AI agent having generated over 2.6 million impressions and IDGN boasting 25,000 holders before launch.  

    iDEGEN (IDGN) targets domination in meme coin segment

    iDEGEN is a self-learning artificial intelligence raised entirely by the crypto community. Its AI generates hourly content on social media. Since it’s raised in the depths of crypto Twitter and trained on the wild, uncensored babble of the crypto community, its output has been, shall we say, interesting.

    HOT Stories
    SBF Puzzles Crypto Community with Recent X Posts
    XRP on Verge of Losing Crucial Support, Ethereum (ETH) Vital Resistance Reached, Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Tumbles Rapidly
    Crypto Analyst Raoul Pal Sees Stunning Paralles Between 2025 and 2017
    $64 Billion Hedge Fund to Offer Crypto Trading

    So interesting that iDEGN’s account has even been banned three times. This only worked in iDEGEN’s favor.  

    The project's recent integration of China's DeepSeek AI has evolved into an unexpected showdown, with the original iDEGEN AI and its DeepSeek variant now locked in a viral content war. 

    The DeepSeek integration provides iDEGEN investors with exposure to Chinese AI. Something countless market participants have welcomed ever since DeepSeek wiped $1 trillion from the stock market in late January.

    IDGN pre-sale nears completion in perfect timing

    iDEGEN's listing coincides with a crucial moment in the crypto market. The markets have been chopping sideways, but analysts are eyeing up a breakout. AI projects are poised particularly well for a pump. 

    Innovative AI projects like Virtuals and RENDER have already cleared market caps of over $2 billion. And have held up well despite recent volatility. These jaw-dropping precedents indicate similar gain potential for iDEGEN.  

    With less than 48 hours remaining, tokens are currently priced at $0.038. Considering the market forces brewing, this looks like an insane discount right now.

    Early investors are also positioning for the project's unique staking mechanism.

    Check out the iDEGEN website for more information.

    Subscribe to daily newsletter

