iDEGEN (IDGN) Pre-Sale Campaign Inches Closer to Major Milestone

iDEGEN, the crypto market's most controversial AI experiment, has shattered expectations.

This milestone comes amid unprecedented social engagement, with the project's uncensored AI agent having generated over 2.6 million impressions and IDGN boasting 25,000 holders before launch.

iDEGEN (IDGN) targets domination in meme coin segment

iDEGEN is a self-learning artificial intelligence raised entirely by the crypto community. Its AI generates hourly content on social media. Since it’s raised in the depths of crypto Twitter and trained on the wild, uncensored babble of the crypto community, its output has been, shall we say, interesting.

So interesting that iDEGN’s account has even been banned three times. This only worked in iDEGEN’s favor.

The project's recent integration of China's DeepSeek AI has evolved into an unexpected showdown, with the original iDEGEN AI and its DeepSeek variant now locked in a viral content war.

The DeepSeek integration provides iDEGEN investors with exposure to Chinese AI. Something countless market participants have welcomed ever since DeepSeek wiped $1 trillion from the stock market in late January.

IDGN pre-sale nears completion in perfect timing

iDEGEN's listing coincides with a crucial moment in the crypto market. The markets have been chopping sideways, but analysts are eyeing up a breakout. AI projects are poised particularly well for a pump.

Innovative AI projects like Virtuals and RENDER have already cleared market caps of over $2 billion. And have held up well despite recent volatility. These jaw-dropping precedents indicate similar gain potential for iDEGEN.

With less than 48 hours remaining, tokens are currently priced at $0.038. Considering the market forces brewing, this looks like an insane discount right now.

Early investors are also positioning for the project's unique staking mechanism.

Check out the iDEGEN website for more information.