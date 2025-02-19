iDEGEN (IDGN) Pre-Sale Attracts New Cohort of Investors

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In recent months, AI crypto is engulfing everything in sight. All the best new meme coins are AI coins, data says.

AI crypto beast iDEGEN is timing its market entry perfectly. With just a few days left of its presale and an exchange listing in sights, investors are drowning in FOMO.

iDEGEN (IDGN) inspires investors

The iDEGEN hype has formed on the back of its unfiltered AI agent—this censorship-free X account posts hourly. It began with zero prior knowledge and mirrors the crazy chitchat of crypto Twitter.

In addition to iDEGEN’s divinely based approach, it jumped on opportunities that other AI cryptos have missed. iDEGEN became the first ever AI agent to start posting on RedNote thanks to its V3 upgrade.

Plus, while the entire market was losing its head over DeepSeek, iDEGEN went and became the first to build an agent on top of it.

By creating a parallel agent account on X, iDEGEN can essentially double its engagement and piggyback on the crazy PR that DeepSeek has been getting. The two platforms are currently battling it out for the most attention, with iDEGEN to crown the winner. Meanwhile, even the best meme coins have been wallowing in defeat.

iDEGEN also offers the kind of staking that makes you consider quitting your job. Up to 10,000% APY is on offer.

iDEGEN (IDGN) pre-sale still available

From today’s $0.0314 price, that seems like a lot. But consider the precedent AI cryptos have set.

Projects like ai16z and Virtuals have posted gains.

iDEGEN is also way ahead of the curve by harnessing DeepSeek. And as many of you know, the cryptosphere loves to pump a world first.

The iDEGEN presale has just few days left.

