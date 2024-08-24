ICO-Era Ethereum Whale Cashes Out $154M while Qubetics (TICS) Pre-Sale Enters New Phase

Advertisement

A prominent Ethereum whale, who originally acquired ETH during the 2014 Initial Coin Offering (ICO), has recently executed significant transfers of Ethereum. Reports reveal that this investor has moved a substantial portion of their ETH holdings to the crypto exchange OKX, fueling speculation about potential new ventures. Over the past month, this whale has consistently transferred millions of dollars worth of ETH, with the last transaction alone involving a hefty deposit of 5,000 ETH to OKX.

The latest transaction, involving 5,000 ETH—valued at approximately $13.2 million at current market prices—adds to the 48,500 ETH (around $154 million) already moved over the past 35 days.

These transactions have caught the attention of many, especially since transferring large amounts of ETH to an exchange like OKX often signals an intent to sell.

The actions of this ICO-era whale have not gone unnoticed. Analytics firm Lookonchain has been closely monitoring the whale’s movements, noting that large-scale selling could considerably impact ETH’s price. This has injected uncertainty into the market.

If the whale continues to offload their ETH holdings, it could put downward pressure on Ethereum’s price, raising concerns among other investors. At the same time, the increasing buzz around Qubetics suggests that influential market players might be seeking new opportunities, potentially shifting their focus from Ethereum to this promising new project.

The cryptocurrency world is on high alert, with a keen interest in the movements of a significant Ethereum whale. Moves like these, especially from early adopters, often send ripples through the market, influencing trends and sentiment.

