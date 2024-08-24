    ICO-Era Ethereum Whale Cashes Out $154M while Qubetics (TICS) Pre-Sale Enters New Phase

    Advertisement
    article image
    Guest Author
    Qubetics (TICS) pre-sale welcomes new cohort of investors
    Sat, 24/08/2024 - 12:00
    ICO-Era Ethereum Whale Cashes Out $154M while Qubetics (TICS) Pre-Sale Enters New Phase
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    A prominent Ethereum whale, who originally acquired ETH during the 2014 Initial Coin Offering (ICO), has recently executed significant transfers of Ethereum. Reports reveal that this investor has moved a substantial portion of their ETH holdings to the crypto exchange OKX, fueling speculation about potential new ventures. Over the past month, this whale has consistently transferred millions of dollars worth of ETH, with the last transaction alone involving a hefty deposit of 5,000 ETH to OKX. 

    Qubetics (TICS) ICO meanwhile  is currently attracting interest in its early stages

    The latest transaction, involving 5,000 ETH—valued at approximately $13.2 million at current market prices—adds to the 48,500 ETH (around $154 million) already moved over the past 35 days.

    These transactions have caught the attention of many, especially since transferring large amounts of ETH to an exchange like OKX often signals an intent to sell. 

    HOT Stories
    Elon Musk's Grok-2 Big Record Leaves Crypto Community Super Excited
    Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Price Statement Made by Samson Mow
    XRP Skyrocketing: Here's When and How, Cardano 12% Pump, Is ADA Finally Waking Up? Ethereum (ETH) Shows Some Potential
    Ethereum Foundation Makes Its Largest ETH Transfer of 2024

    Rising interest in Qubetics (TICS) among crypto investors

    With more people hearing about Qubetics, anticipation is building around whether this new project will capitalise on such a potential influx of investment.

    The actions of this ICO-era whale have not gone unnoticed. Analytics firm Lookonchain has been closely monitoring the whale’s movements, noting that large-scale selling could considerably impact ETH’s price. This has injected uncertainty into the market.

    If the whale continues to offload their ETH holdings, it could put downward pressure on Ethereum’s price, raising concerns among other investors. At the same time, the increasing buzz around Qubetics suggests that influential market players might be seeking new opportunities, potentially shifting their focus from Ethereum to this promising new project.

    Qubetics (TICS) anticipating the next big move 

    The cryptocurrency world is on high alert, with a keen interest in the movements of a significant Ethereum whale.  Moves like these, especially from early adopters, often send ripples through the market, influencing trends and sentiment. 

    As this whale continues to transfer ETH, speculation is growing that these funds might soon be funnelled into Qubetics (TICS), a rising star in the blockchain space. As discussions continue to swirl, the possibility of Ethereum whales shifting their investment strategies is capturing the attention of the crypto world. 

    Currently, in its whitelist phase, Qubetics invites crypto enthusiasts to join the blockchain revolution by simply signing up with their email addresses. Those who join the whitelist gain exclusive benefits, including receiving a special email from Qubetics two days before the official launch of its presale. With whitelist spots rapidly filling up, time is of the essence. Early registration grants access to the presale at the lowest possible price, a rate that won’t be available to the general public. Importantly, joining the whitelist requires no purchase at this stage.

    Qubetics, a sponsor of the upcoming TOKEN2049 event in Singapore on September 18-19, 2024, is led by Mr. Shaffy Yaqubi, a seasoned blockchain enthusiast. Attendees of the event will have the opportunity to interact directly with the Qubetics team, gaining deeper insights into the project. With each passing day, curiosity about Qubetics intensifies as investors consider its potential to become a dominant force in the cryptocurrency world. The prospect of a substantial investment from a major Ethereum holder has only heightened the intrigue surrounding Qubetics.

    #Qubetics
    About the author
    article image
    Guest Author

    A guest author represents the interests of the company he or she is promoting in his or her articles and is not part of U.Today’s editorial staff.
    U.Today is not responsible for articles published by guest authors.
    Information in articles published by guest authors does not go through fact-checking procedures, so we kindly advise you to do your own research.
    The opinions expressed in articles by guest authors do not necessarily reflect the views of U.Today.
    The content published by guest authors is not investment advice.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 24, 2024 - 12:03
    Bitcoin's Reign at Risk? CEO Foresees Ethereum Flip
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Aug 24, 2024 - 11:55
    Elon Musk's Grok-2 Big Record Leaves Crypto Community Super Excited
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Layer-2 Meme Coin Pepe Unchained Raises $10M in Presale Event
    Making India a Global Hub for Blockchain: Giakaa Capital Unites Government, Investors, and Startups at India Blockchain Summit 2024
    TOKEN2049 Singapore Exhibition Opportunities Sold Out: Limited Tickets Remain for the World’s Largest Web3 Event With 20,000 Attendees and 500+ Side Events
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin's Reign at Risk? CEO Foresees Ethereum Flip
    Elon Musk's Grok-2 Big Record Leaves Crypto Community Super Excited
    DOGE Surpasses SHIB and Rest of Meme Coins in Key Metric: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD