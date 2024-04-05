Advertisement
    I Would Take Long Position in ETH, Peter Brandt Says After Bashing Ethereum

    Yuri Molchan
    Renowned trader Peter Brandt admitted that he would trade ETH despite his recent critique against it
    Fri, 5/04/2024 - 15:02
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Savvy commodity trader Peter Brandt has posted another Ethereum-themed tweet. This time, however, it was not as harsh as the one the trader posted earlier today, when he labeled ETH a “junk coin.”

    The legendary trading expert tweeted that since he is a chart-based swing trader, believing ETH to be junk would not stop him from “taking a leveraged long position in ETH if the charts so indicated.” A chart is a chart, he added.

    Earlier today, Brandt proclaimed ETH a junk coin “despite mindless devotion of Etheridiots.” Brandt believes that Ethereum cannot compete with Bitcoin as a store of value (“a BTC pretender”). Ethereum’s functionality is junk, he believes, since ETH is hard to use with its layer-2 solutions and the tremendous transaction fees on this blockchain.

    Brandt is certain, however, that Ethereum will always attract “investors,” most likely meaning “Etheridiots.” In late December last year, the trader admitted to having just shorted Ethereum.

