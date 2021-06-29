Hydropower Stations Now for Sale Amid China's Crackdown on Mining

Chinese miners might have found a way to secretly mine Bitcoin despite the crackdown

Second-hand hydroelectric power plants with installed capacity of roughly 50 megawatts are being actively sold in China following the government’s clampdown on the mining industry, South China Morning Post reports.



One seller claims that it’s possible to stealthily mine Bitcoin if you purchase one:

You can secretly mine cryptocurrency if you buy a hydropower station.

Some ads published on local e-commerce platforms are reportedly unrelated to crypto.



Earlier this month, Sichuan’s electricity companies were ordered to stop supplying power to mining operations despite the region's abundant hydropower.



As reported by U.Today, Bitcoin’s hashrate has now dropped over 70 percent from its peak due to 90 percent of Chinese miners leaving the industry.