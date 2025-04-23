How To Buy, Sell, & Trade With Crypto On PrimeXBT’s All-In-One Platform

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

With its latest product update, leading Crypto and CFD broker PrimeXBT is bridging the gap between digital and traditional markets. Traders can now access Crypto Futures, broker’s Forex & CFD trading, MetaTrader 5 (MT5), and robust Crypto wallet and exchange functionality all under one roof. The broker fully supports Crypto and fiat currencies as payments and collateral, empowering Crypto holders globally to seize new opportunities.

This article will cover how Crypto investors and traders can take advantage of PrimeXBT’s products, and the benefits they can leverage to get an edge on the markets.

How to buy, sell & exchange cryptocurrencies

Using PrimeXBT’s powerful and secure Crypto wallet and exchange, clients can buy, sell, and exchange over 30 popular tokens including BTC, ETH, USDT, LINK, and POL, as well as convert USD to crypto.

Crypto to fiat exchange

PrimeXBT’s crypto-fiat exchange functionality allows users to easily convert USD into stablecoins like USDT or USDC and vice versa. This process is simple, with transparent pricing on transactions, with all fees included in the exchange rate.

To buy other Cryptocurrencies using USD, users must first exchange their dollars for USDT or USDC and then convert them to any of the supported Cryptocurrencies. To sell Crypto for USD, the process is reversed.

Exchanging crypto for crypto

To exchange between the available Cryptocurrencies, users simply enter the amount they want to convert, skipping complex order books. The broker also protects all digital assets with multi-signature cold storage technology, providing users with top-tier security.

How to deposit & withdraw in crypto & fiat

PrimeXBT offers a wide range of payment options that prioritise low fees, speed, and security. Clients can deposit and withdraw in Crypto and fiat, providing unmatched payment flexibility tailored to individual needs. In select regions, the broker also supports local banks and popular third-party payment providers, giving traders even more options.

Deposits & withdrawals in crypto

Traders can make direct Crypto deposits in any of the digital currencies PrimeXBT supports. Transactions are fast and deposited tokens appear in clients’ wallets instantly. The broker also supports rapid Crypto withdrawals.

Deposits & withdrawals in fiat

Clients can make fast fiat deposits in USD. In select regions, the broker also supports various local payment methods, allowing deposits to be made in local currency.

How to trade on MT5 with crypto

PrimeXBT is more than a powerful and secure Crypto wallet and exchange. The broker empowers traders worldwide by offering innovative, all-in-one products that provide access to 100+ markets including Crypto Futures, Forex and CFDs on Crypto, Indices, and Commodities. With its latest update, it has also integrated MT5, allowing Crypto holders the chance to experience the power of this popular trading platform and the possibility to trade different asset classes with some of the best trading conditions. These include trading fees starting as low as 0%, spreads from 0.1, and leverage of up to 1,000x. As all trading involves risk, having a well-thought-out strategy is important.

Trading Forex, indices & commodities with crypto

Crypto holders can start trading on PrimeXBT’s MT5 platform quickly and easily. They simply need to convert their Cryptocurrency into USDT, which can then be used for trading. With the broker’s built-in exchange, this can be done directly on the platform.

With MT5, clients benefit from access to powerful tools including 38+ technical indicators and 44+ charting tools, to help inform their trading. They can also automate their strategies on the platform by using Expert Advisors (EAs).

The future of crypto trading & investing

PrimeXBT’s focus on creating innovative, trusted and secure trading solutions has redefined how Crypto holders view online trading. By bridging the gap between traditional and digital finance, the broker offers a unique investing experience that prioritises users’ needs for accessibility, simplicity, and flexibility.

