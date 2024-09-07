How Automated Copy Trading is Reshaping the Digital Economy - Margex Research

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Geopolitical tensions, regulatory complexities, artificial intelligence, and social trading with new horizons in trading digital assets and staying ahead of the curve of the ever-changing world of cryptocurrency can be daunting as investors and novices look for better and improved ways of trading with lucrative opportunities.

The emergence of digital technologies and mobile phones has brought about a revolutionary shift in how individuals and companies interact with the financial world. In 2021, BNY Mellon reported a surge in retail trading volume, doubling what was reported in past years.

According to Public.com, retail investors set a new all-time high record volume for weekly inflow in 2023, hitting $1.5 billion on different trading financial platforms, compared to trading activities on brokers and exchanges in the previous two years in the United States alone.

Advancing technologies have reshaped how digital assets are traded on different financial market platforms and the global finance landscape. Over the years, there has been much improvement in how digital assets are traded, managed, and valued. Better and improved innovative solutions continue to shape the financial world, such as artificial intelligence and social trading, such as automated copy trading.

Advertisement

This article focuses on the profound impact artificial intelligence and social trading (automated copy trading) have on the digital economy as many users gain access to advanced trading tools and strategies in the dynamic finance world of cryptocurrency.

Democratizing Investment Through Mobile Digital Platforms

The evolution of digital trading platforms has become the norm away from confined physical exchanges and brokerage houses, which limit the vast majority of the world to the financial market and the endless opportunities it presents.

Trading mobile phones and other portable devices has been a game-changer for many investors and users, paving the way for a better and more robust trading environment.

Mobile trading apps such as Tradingview and cryptocurrency exchanges provide real-time market data feeds, customized charts, and intuitive interfaces that help users make the best trading decisions that will improve their profitability rate.

This factor has contributed to many exchanges and financial platforms looking to adopt new technologies such as artificial intelligence and automated copy trading strategies to boost the interaction of many users with the financial market and take the burden that comes with long hours of analyzing charts accompanied with much emotion afterward.

The convenience of using these tools for trading in the financial market has attracted many retailers or novice traders with little to no trading or financial experience but who can operate these devices to place trades, replicating the trades of other experienced traders on these platforms using their mobile devices.

Algorithmic and Automated Trading

The integration of algorithmic trading and automation in the past few years, using artificial intelligence and crypto-automated copy trading, has been a next-gen feature, as this deals with the speed and efficiency of executing trades in a split second.

Before now, algorithm and copy trading existed but were seen as features for many elite traders, institutions, and investors who could afford these features, which are quite expensive.

However, the emergence of digital technology has made many things easy to use, such as trading various digital assets with the help of algorithmic trading strategies, such as copy trading, where users without the knowledge of trading can copy the trades of expert traders who have been profitable over a considerable time.

This has greatly improved the belief that trading is for high-class persons, as even retailers have direct access to algorithmic trading strategies to automate their trades based on set rules and strategies they have adopted for better profitability.

Algorithmic trading has also allowed retailers to have a vast amount of real-time data feeds, identifying trading opportunities through this data coupled with hype on the internet regarding the pair to be traded to make an informed decision while executing these orders with speed beyond human capability.

This method of trading requires copying the trades of experienced traders to build high precision in executing trades without emotions that usually cloud human judgment to execute trades during market fluctuations. Retail investors and users now employ sophisticated trading strategies, whereas only institutions and hedge fund managers had access to these tools in the past.

Margex Copy Trading Tool Bridging the Gap Between Experience and New Users

Trading digital assets using modern trading technologies has played a key role in breaking down geographical barriers, providing users endless access to a trillion-dollar market. The cryptocurrency market continues to gain widespread recognition compared to traditional finance, as users find these crypto exchanges easy to access and use.

A great example of a leading crypto copy trading platform with the best features for novice traders is Margex exchange. Its platform has been designed to help users navigate the cryptocurrency market and the stress that could be experienced in trying to understand the copy trading interface.

Margex exchange, the leading copy trading platform in the cryptocurrency ecosystem, has been designed with users in mind. It provides the best user-friendly experience on its platform and verifiable expert traders to enable copy trading.

These expert traders display all their trading records for new users to see while also analyzing these data to build a good trading strategy that will promote profitability. Margex exchange has also included some key features, such as a zero-fee converter to enable seamless swapping of crypto pairs and different instant deposits and withdrawals; these include Kaspa and Margex TON.

Additionally Margex is currently running Kaspa (KAS) airdrop for its high volume users from August 26, 0:00 UTC, to September 23, 0:00 UTC, 2024.

How to join Margex Kaspa (KAS) Airdrop Claim:

Sign in On Margex or Login for existing users Trade actively on Margex 26 of August 0:00 UTC - 23 of September 0:00 UTC 2024. Claim airdrop at the end of Kaspa (KAS) airdrop frenzy campaign

Prize Pool

$100,000 - $10 in KAS tokens

$250,000 - $20 in KAS tokens

$500,000 - $30 in KAS tokens

$1M - $50 in KAS in tokens

$5M - $250 in KAS tokens

$10M - $500 in KAS tokens

$25M - $1,500 in KAS tokens

$50M - $3,000 in KAS tokens

$100M - $5,000 in KAS tokens

Reward Distribution

Margex high volume users at the end of the Kaspa (KAS) airdrop campaign of 26 August 0:00 UTC - 23 September 0:00 UTC 2024 who meet Kaspa (KAS) airdrop requirements will be airdropped Kaspa (KAS) tokens claimable instantly.