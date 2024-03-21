    Hidden Ethereum Chart Hints at Volatility Explosion

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Ethereum price chart is not only thing you should be tracking
    Thu, 21/03/2024 - 15:40
    Hidden Ethereum Chart Hints at Volatility Explosion
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The ETHBTC chart is often overlooked, but this "hidden" chart might be your best bet for finding volatility growth cycles. What makes this chart special is its ability to signal incoming volatility swings on the market.

    Advertisement

    When ETHBT goes up, it is often a sign that money is flowing into Ethereum's network. This influx is not just idle cash; it is active, it is chasing after returns and it is often poured into Ethereum's DeFi, leveraged trading platforms and meme coins. These sectors are notorious for their high-stakes, high-reward nature, which naturally brings in more volatility.

    ETHBTC
    ETH/BTC Chart by TradingView

    Looking at the chart, we see that the ETHBTC ratio has had its fair share of ups and downs. Recently, we can see a downward trend, indicating that Ethereum has lost some ground against Bitcoin.

    Ethereum has a way of amplifying volatility when it receives more inflows than Bitcoin. A sudden spike in the ETHBTC ratio can be the prologue to a wider market shift, signaling that traders should brace themselves for an eventful trading period.

    Related
    Sharp Bitcoin (BTC) Recovery Sparks $311 Million in Marketwide Liquidation

    Similarly, the SOLBTC chart can be considered another indicator. Solana, with its own burgeoning DeFi and dApp ecosystem, can also influence the market's volatility.

    On the current chart, there is a notable bounce off a recent low. This kind of movement often precedes increased trading activity on Ethereum, as traders react to the relative price advantage. The recent past has seen the ratio descending, but if the chart starts to curve upward, it could mean that Ethereum, and by extension, the crypto market, might be heading for a wild ride.

    #Ethereum
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    related image Solana (SOL) Nears Major USDC Milestone: Details
    2024/03/21 15:38
    Solana (SOL) Nears Major USDC Milestone: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image 'I Don't See Bitcoin Correction,' Peter Brandt Says, Looking at BTC Chart
    2024/03/21 15:38
    'I Don't See Bitcoin Correction,' Peter Brandt Says, Looking at BTC Chart
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image This Solana (SOL) Meme Coin Destroys Portfolios: Details
    2024/03/21 15:38
    This Solana (SOL) Meme Coin Destroys Portfolios: Details
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Defi Llama Confirms Rootstock As The First And Biggest Bitcoin Sidechain
    Rewarding Traders: WEEX Exchange Honors Users with Exciting Daily Bonus
    zkPass Joins BNB Chain Airdrop Alliance, Commits to Rewarding Network Contributors
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Hidden Ethereum Chart Hints at Volatility Explosion
    Solana (SOL) Nears Major USDC Milestone: Details
    'I Don't See Bitcoin Correction,' Peter Brandt Says, Looking at BTC Chart
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD