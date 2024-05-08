Advertisement
    Grayscale Withdraws "Trojan Horse" Ethereum Futures ETF

    Alex Dovbnya
    The withdrawal probably means that Grayscale is not going to sue the SEC one more time
    Wed, 8/05/2024 - 6:45
    Grayscale Withdraws "Trojan Horse" Ethereum Futures ETF
    Grayscale, the leading cryptocurrency asset manager, has withdrawn its 19b-4 filing for an Ethereum futures exchange-traded fund.  

    According to James Seyffart, one of the leading ETF analysts, this was essentially a "Trojan horse" filing since it was supposed to create the same circumstances that allowed Grayscale to win the GBTC lawsuit.

    Seyffart seems to be perplexed by Grayscale's recent move. "In my mind might as well make the SEC write up an approval or denial for an ETH futures ETF and go from there?" he suggested. 

    The analyst added that Grayscale might have had a conversation with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which prompted their decision to withdraw. 

    As reported by U.Today, Nete Geraci predicted that Grayscale would take the SEC to court again if it were to deny its spot Ethereum ETF application. 

    However, Eric Balchunas, Bloomberg's senior ETF analyst, has noted that the recent move is a good sign that Grayscale is not going to pursue another lawsuit against the agency. 

    Earlier this week, the SEC delayed its decision on the Ethereum ETF proposal by Invesco Galaxy.

    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption.

