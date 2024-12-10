Advertisement
    Here's Why Crypto Market Lost $1.6 Billion in Hours

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Top analyst breaks down what caused epic market sell-off and what to expect next
    Tue, 10/12/2024 - 11:24
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The broader digital currency ecosystem was stunned on Dec. 9 when the market shed almost $2 billion in combined crypto liquidations. To help the market understand what happened, crypto analyst Ash Crypto on X detailed the events that triggered the biggest sell-off since 2021.

    Crypto liquidations started on Coinbase

    According to the analysts, the market sell-off started on Coinbase as traders began selling about an hour before the major dump-off. He noted that the selling pressure triggered the "liquidation like a domino."

    With the market hitting a key liquidation zone, he said it was game over as stop-losses were triggered in a chain reaction. The overheated market saw funding fees surge, with Open Interest (OI) also soaring as traders took new positions.

    After this scary sell-off, strong buying pressure reemerged on Ethereum. Traders saw ETH as a safe bet as the coin has a rather smaller drawdown when compared to Bitcoin. The price of XRP dropped by over 12% to as low as $2.06 in the broad-based sell-off. 

    The analyst said XRP still has thin liquidity, thus impacting its spike potential. Amid the sell-off, Cardano (ADA), USDC and FDUSD recorded an insane boost in volume.

    What now?

    Already, the market is recovering from the unexpected drawdown. The price of Bitcoin was changing hands for $97,658, down by merely 0.68% in 24 hours. Most altcoins, including Solana (SOL) and Binance Coin (BNB), have also lifted off their steep falls.

    According to Ash Crypto, the liquidation must have wiped out "weak hands" and allowed smart money to buy the dip at a discount. Ultimately, he projected that the coin's price is bound to "snap back quickly."

    The market still has the right anchors that helped it grow over the past few weeks. MicroStrategy made a big $2.1 billion Bitcoin purchase this week, proof of strong institutional presence on the market.

    Experts are predicting a swift recovery for the market, with Robert Kiyosaki advocating that people should buy Bitcoin now.

    #Crypto Liquidations #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

