Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    $25 Billion ADA Traded in Hours, But Price Dips

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Cardano (ADA) fell 4% in last 24 hours
    Mon, 9/12/2024 - 15:44
    $25 Billion ADA Traded in Hours, But Price Dips
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    According to data from analytics site IntoTheBlock, Cardano (ADA) recorded $25.48 billion in large transaction volume, representing a 9.42% increase over the previous day.

    This spike in large transactions, often worth more than $100,000, indicates increased activity from whales and institutional players. The surge in large transactions may signal either buying or selling.

    Article image
    Large Transactions Volume, Courtesy: IntoTheBlock

    In the last 24 hours, this has amounted to a staggering 21.24 billion ADA. Despite the significant increase in large transaction volume, the ADA price remains significantly down, trading in red as the market experiences profit-taking. Several crypto assets, including Cardano, were trading in red.

    HOT Stories
    Michael Saylor Likens Satoshi Nakamoto to Prometheus, Here’s Why
    MicroStrategy Announces Gigantic $2.1 Billion Bitcoin Purchase
    Ripple CTO Poses Crucial Security Question to SEC Veteran
    'Accept Bitcoin (BTC) Payments?': Amazon Receives Game-Changing Solution From Ex-Binance Boss

    Related
    Cardano (ADA) Rockets 211% in Price: What's on Horizon?
    Sun, 11/24/2024 - 15:40
    Cardano (ADA) Rockets 211% in Price: What's on Horizon?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Advertisement

    Cardano (ADA) fell 4.2% in the last 24 hours to $1.15, while the larger crypto market saw $495 million in liquidations during this period.

    Cardano price action

    Cardano began to decline after reaching a high of $1.23 on Dec. 6, indicating that traders were taking profits. The slide continued for two days in a row and would be the third if today ended in losses.

    In today's trading session, Cardano tested support near $1.10. Bulls, if they gain ground, may try to push Cardano above $1.33 again. If they succeed, ADA might reach $1.50.

    Related
    Cardano's Major Uptime Milestone: ADA Community Reacts
    Thu, 11/21/2024 - 16:19
    Cardano's Major Uptime Milestone: ADA Community Reacts
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    However, if the price falls below today's low of $1.09, it may indicate that traders are rushing to exit. This might drop ADA to $1, a level likely to attract buyers.

    Other Cardano news

    The Cardano Foundation X account was recently compromised, and while the scam links posted have been removed, the Cardano community has been warned to be cautious as there is no SEC lawsuit, token burn, or "ADASol" bridge. Also, Cardano Foundation team members will never DM users to request anything.

    Related
    Cardano (ADA) Skyrocketing 393% in Netflows as Whales Commit to Fresh Move
    Tue, 11/12/2024 - 16:02
    Cardano (ADA) Skyrocketing 393% in Netflows as Whales Commit to Fresh Move
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Cardano experienced a momentous event last week with the signing of the Cardano Constitution.

    Last week, digital asset investment products received the highest weekly inflows on record, totaling $3.85 billion, breaking the previous record established only a few weeks ago. Cardano received $5.2 million in fund inflows.

    #Cardano News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 9, 2024 - 16:05
    Michael Saylor Likens Satoshi Nakamoto to Prometheus, Here’s Why
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Dec 9, 2024 - 16:05
    Toncoin (TON), Solana (SOL) Next to Reach New ATHs?
    News
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Mandala Chain (Powered by Polkadot) Secures $1 Million in Pre-Seed Funding
    LBank Announces Movement (MOVE) listing with $70,000 Rewards, Enhancing Crypto Innovation
    AlHuda CIBE will Organize Global Islamic FinTech Forum in Dubai, UAE
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Michael Saylor Likens Satoshi Nakamoto to Prometheus, Here’s Why
    Toncoin (TON), Solana (SOL) Next to Reach New ATHs?
    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for December 9
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD