Here's Why Casper (CSPR) Is Most Profitable Cryptocurrency of Week

Casper Network's CSPR has become one of the most profitable cryptocurrencies of the past week. Over the past seven days, the price of CSPR has increased by 25%, reaching the mark of $0.0357. It seems that after the unlock from CoinList and being at the bottom for the past year, Casper Network and its activities have been forgotten about, so maybe the recent surge in quotes would be a great way to remind everyone of it.

Casper Network is a proof-of-stake enterprise blockchain built by the first Ethereum developers and based on the correct-by-construction specification. Activity in the Casper blockchain is regulated precisely by CSPR, the network's own token. It was giving businesses the ability to choose between iterations of network privacy as well as a stable, predictable gas fee; that should have made Casper attractive to corporations interested in moving to blockchain.

What's next for CSPR?

After becoming a complete ghostchain without any activity thanks to CoinList and tokenomics wizards, Casper seems to be getting a second chance at life during the current cryptocurrency and digitization conferences.

It seems that the 25% increase over the past week was due directly to the introduction of Casper Network at the TOKEN2049 conference and the presentation of the new enterprise-grade NFT standard.

Nevertheless, whether Casper Network will be able to capitalize on the current micro success and get out of the trap or not is still an open question.