Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Here's Why Bitcoin Fees Exploding After Halving

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Bitcoin network saw substantial and unexpected surge after halving
    Tue, 23/04/2024 - 13:30
    Here's Why Bitcoin Fees Exploding After Halving
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitcoin's fourth halving has come and gone, and its effect can already be seen with an over 3% price bump since the event — a sign of upcoming growth compared to past halvings

    Advertisement

    Historically, halvings have shown a mix of short-term reactions but tend to lean toward a bullish trend over the long run. Yet, it is crucial to note that there are not many past events from which to form a solid case.

    BTCUSD
    BTC/USD Chart by TradingView

    Beyond market fluctuations, the weekend following the halving saw a significant spike, not in price, but in transaction fees. Bitcoin's network fees skyrocketed to a record $146 on average, overshadowing Ethereum's modest $3 fee. This spike caught the community off-guard, although the signals were on the horizon.

    Reason behind fees

    Behind the scenes, a big part of this fee surge can be attributed to the recent activities around Bitcoin's block space. The Runes protocol's debut — a system built to simplify issuing tokens on Bitcoin — followed in the footsteps of the Ordinals protocol, increasing a demand for space on the blockchain. 

    Related
    Uniswap Multichain Users Hits 3.2 Million, Here's Price Reaction

    Both protocols involve inscribing data onto Bitcoin blocks, similar to creating NFTs, thereby ramping up the demand for block space and, as a consequence, driving up transaction fees.

    What's more, this increase in fees likely saw a boost from Runes' launch, as it pushed for even greater demand, causing notable fluctuations in fee levels over the weekend. The frenzy for block space translates directly into higher costs for executing transactions on the network.

    Despite these fee changes, Bitcoin's perpetual swap funding rates stayed relatively neutral, which suggests that market sentiment has not leaned heavily in favor or against the price direction. Even though open interest has dialed back from its peak in March, it is still riding high above $10 billion.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    related image Satoshi Nakamoto Delivered Final Words on Bitcoin 13 Years Ago Today
    2024/04/23 14:30
    Satoshi Nakamoto Delivered Final Words on Bitcoin 13 Years Ago Today
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image 237.8 Billion SHIB Grabbed by New Whale After Major Shiba Inu Development
    2024/04/23 14:30
    237.8 Billion SHIB Grabbed by New Whale After Major Shiba Inu Development
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Bitcoin's (BTC) Crucial Support Hints at $72K Rebound: Details
    2024/04/23 14:30
    Bitcoin's (BTC) Crucial Support Hints at $72K Rebound: Details
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    WEEX Exchange Unveils WXT Token to Enhance Ecosystem and Reward Community Engagement
    De.Fi Presented its Accelerator & Announced the First Raise on April 29th
    MARE BALTICUM Gaming & TECH Summit Announces Final Agenda for 2024 Event
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Satoshi Nakamoto Delivered Final Words on Bitcoin 13 Years Ago Today
    237.8 Billion SHIB Grabbed by New Whale After Major Shiba Inu Development
    Bitcoin's (BTC) Crucial Support Hints at $72K Rebound: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD