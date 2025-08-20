Advertisement
    Shiba Inu Forms Death Cross, But There's a Catch

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Wed, 20/08/2025 - 15:42
    Shiba Inu on downtrend as confirmed by short-term death cross switch
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu (SHIB), the dog-themed meme coin, has slipped into troubled territory capable of triggering panic among market participants. According to data, SHIB’s 9-day moving average has slipped under the 26-day moving average, forming a "death cross."

    Trading volume jumps despite SHIB death cross

    Notably, a death cross formation is a technical signal that traders do not want to see. It typically shows up when the market is weakening and a rally is over. 

    The formation of a death cross on Shiba Inu’s three-hour chart could suggest that selling pressure might kick in for the meme coin.

    Article image
    SHIB Price Chart | Source: TradingView

    The cross comes following SHIB’s decline below the $0.00001223 support level on the market. The development and the formation of the death cross confirm the meme coin’s bearish twist. This could trigger a free fall in price for SHIB, except for market momentum shifts.

    As of press time, the Shiba Inu price was changing hands at $0.00001214, representing a 0.68% decline in the last 24 hours. The meme coin crashed from an intraday peak of $0.00001244 to its current levels.

    Despite the decline and death cross formation, Shiba Inu investors have not panicked yet and are actively engaging the asset. Trading volume is up by a significant 17.25% at $221.76 million. This development marks a positive catch as it could catalyze the token in a push for a possible reversal.

    Shiba Inu burn rate plummets, Raising supply concerns

    However, the Shiba Inu community needs to take steps to support the asset. In the last 24 hours, the ecosystem’s deflationary mechanism has crashed by over 98% as only 223,914 tokens were sent to dead wallets. This is coming less than 48 hours after the burn rate climbed by over 1,000%.

    The drop in this critical metric could substantially increase selling pressure and a further price drop. If ecosystem bulls do not act, Shiba Inu could slip and retest the $0.00001165 support level.

    Until a significant rebound occurs, Shiba Inu remains at risk of adding a zero to its price.

    #Shiba Inu
