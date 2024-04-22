Bitcoin Bull Tom Lee Says Markets Are in "Good Position" to Rally

During a recent interview on CNBC, Bitcoin bull Tom Lee opined that the markets were in a good position to rally.

Lee has pointed to the fact that the median short interest in stocks has surged to the highest level in three years.

"Now we just need a positive catalyst. I think as long as inflation tracks better than expected, I think we’re in a good position to rally," he said.

Lee has added that the market could be close to a potential market bottom.

Fundstrat's Lee also believes that sharp corrections are normal during bull market cycles. "There's a lot of top callers. To me, there's a good opportunity."

Last week, US Federal Reserve chair Jay Powell acknowledged that returning inflation to the much-coveted 2 percent target would take "longer than expected." This came after long-term inflation expectations spiked to the highest level in more than a year.

According to the BofA credit investor April survey, inflation remains the top worry for investors. With that being said, nearly half of investors (45%) expect the central bank to pull off a soft landing.

On Apr. 17, the price of Bitcoin plunged below the $60,000 level just days ahead of the halving. The drop was partially caused by the diminishing odds of a June rate cut due to the most recent inflation data .

Notably, hikes or zero cuts are now more likely than three rate cuts this year.