Here’s When Bitcoin May Hit $15,000, According to Arthur Hayes

Tue, 11/08/2022 - 18:15
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The former BitMEX boss sees the price of the largest cryptocurrency dropping to the $15,000 level next year
Former BitMEX CEO Arthur Hayes has taken to Twitter to announce that he has bought some Bitcoin put options with a strike price of $15,000. They will expire in March 2023. 

Hayes’s tweet came after the price of the largest cryptocurrency slipped to $19,244 on the Bitstamp exchange earlier today due to the FTX contagion.   

Australian Crypto Fund Sells FTX (FTT) Tokens

Bitcoin then managed to reclaim the $20,000 after Binance announced that it had reached an agreement to acquire FTX, with crypto markets being buoyed by the deal.    

However, the top cryptocurrency has now reversed course, plunging to yet another intraday low of $18,943. 

About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

