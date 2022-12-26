Here's What Bitcoin Maxis Would Love Elon Musk to Do, David Gokhshtein Believes

Gokhshtein believes Bitcoin maximalists think Elon Musk is key figure who can let BTC reach new high

Founder of Gokhshtein Media, former U.S. congressional candidate and now crypto influencer David Gokhshtein, took to Twitter on Christmas Day to talk Bitcoin and Elon Musk's possible role in its future rise with his army of followers.

Elon Musk's Tesla pushed BTC to ATH once, can they do it again?

Gokhshtein tweeted that Bitcoin maximalists would give anything to see the boss of Tesla and Twitter convert all of his assets into the flagship digital currency.

Toxic Maxis would do anything to have Elon Musk convert all his assets into #Bitcoin. — David Gokhshtein (@davidgokhshtein) December 25, 2022

Last year, Elon Musk revealed in one of his tweets that he owns Bitcoin, "a little bit of Ethereum and of course Dogecoin."

This was before Tesla announced that it had bought $1.5 billion worth of the major digital currency on the crypto market in January 2021. The company also announced back then that it would begin to accept BTC as payment for its luxurious e-cars. However, a few months later, Musk canceled that option due to concerns about the controversial role of Bitcoin's proof-of-work mining in global environmental issues.

Still, this purchase of BTC by the Tesla giant was one of the main factors that pushed Bitcoin toward its $58,668 all-time high in March 2021. Musk stated that Tesla would resume accepting BTC as soon as 50% of miners started using renewable sources of energy.

Are Bitcoin maxis placing their hopes on Elon Musk?

Despite the fact that Musk promised that his e-car producing company would keep BTC on its balance sheet, in July this year, as U.Today reported, Tesla sold nearly all of its Bitcoin for slightly under $1 billion.

Now, according to David Gokhshtein, Bitcoin maxis believe that if Musk converts all his assets into BTC, the price may jump, perhaps reaching a new all-time high or at least leveling with the one near $69,000 reached in November last year.

At the time of this writing, the leading digital asset is changing hands at $16,869; that is a whopping 75.50% below last November's historic peak.