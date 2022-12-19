Here's Ripple CTO's Reply to Cardano Founder on XRP's 'Lack of Technical Value'

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Ripple CTO David Schwartz responded to Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson's rhetoric that XRP provided no partnership and lacked technical value, and that he was ending his relationship with the project as a result.

You may want to wait a few days, read this tweet back, and think about whether you're sure that's the combination of things you really want to say. — David "JoelKatz" Schwartz (@JoelKatz) December 19, 2022

The Ripple CTO asked the Cardano creator to reconsider his stance, requiring him to read back his tweet in a few more days and be sure that that was what he wanted to say. The Cardano founder still replied, "no comment."

The response provided by the Ripple CTO drew immense attention from the XRP community, which derived various meanings from the tweet. Some inferred that an announcement might be coming in the next few days, while others guessed the response might just mean something big was coming for the project.

In a video statement on Dec. 16, the Cardano founder said he was cutting himself off from all discussions that had to do with XRP, saying he does not want to have anything to do with it anymore. This came after the community pressed him about his claim that he heard rumors about a Dec. 15 settlement in the Ripple-SEC lawsuit.

The discussions continued after Dec. 15 passed with no resolution to the lawsuit. Over the weekend, the Cardano founder reiterated his desire to dissociate himself from the XRP project with a controversial message, stating that he is not willing to work with a company that brings no technical or partnership value.

Hoskinson went on to say that there was no point in inviting toxicity because it was abusive and pointless. As expected, Hoskinson's post elicited responses from XRP fans and community members.